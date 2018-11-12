'Tango Tuesday' at Katz Plaza focuses on smoking cessation
Area residents are invited to drop their butts and kick up their heels at noon Nov. 13, as Allegheny Quits for Life kicks off Cessation Awareness Week with “Tango Tuesday,” a program of Pittsburgh Mercy.
Dancing Classrooms Pittsburgh will provide a free lesson on how to dance the tango at Agnes R. Katz Plaza, 7th and Penn avenues, according to a news release.
County health department and Tobacco Free Allegheny representatives will present a short program and are expected to be joined by local elected leaders and Allegheny Quits for Life Cessation Awareness Week partners to show broad support for a healthier county.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the Allegheny County Courthouse in the grand staircase/gallery (first floor), the release adds.
Details: alleghenycounty.us/healthdepartment
