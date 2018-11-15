Students choreograph pieces for Seton Hill fall dance concert

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Candy Williams | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 1:03 a.m.
Seton Hill University dance students and guest faculty artist Joe Nickel will present the department’s Fall Dance Concert Nov. 16-18 at the university’s Performing Arts Center in Greensburg.
Professional dancer and choreographer Joe Nickel of Pittsburgh says there is no greater feeling than sharing one’s art with others.

Among his accomplishments are choreographing a dance number with local performers for Patti LaBelle when the singer came to Pittsburgh as the headliner of Pittsburgh Pride in 2011, and creating choreography at a private event with late rapper Mac Miller in the city in 2012.

In 2013, he received a Gene Kelly Award for Best Choreography for “All Shook Up,” one of 11 productions he has worked on for his alma mater, Penn Hills High School.

Nickel currently is working with Seton Hill University dance students as guest faculty artist for the department’s Fall Dance Concert, scheduled for Nov. 16-18 at the university’s Performing Arts Center in Greensburg.

The piece they created, “Simply Falling in Love,” will be performed by students Ian Denham, Alyssa Frank, Zach Greene, Emily Hayson, Lance Joos, Elizabeth Miller, Maura Jump, Taylor Puc and Kayla Sweigard.

“We sort of created our own mini dance musical,” Nickel says. “We used five songs that are completely unrelated to tell a love story, which made it challenging, yet fun.”

Student Creations

The concert also will include works choreographed and performed by students, including sophomore dance choreography and pre-medicine major Haley Wilt’s Seton Hill debut piece, “The Human Condition,” that will feature seven dancers.

“This piece is largely based off the idea that everyone has a story,” says Wilt, who is from Cumberland, Md. “You don’t know what is going on in someone else’s life or what they’re fighting through.”

She says her concept was inspired from what she has experienced going on around her, especially events in her own life lately, and the struggles of other people.

Elizabeth Miller, a junior choreography dance major from Pittsburgh with a theater performance minor, created a piece, “Caught between Thoughts,” that explores the concept of daydreaming as seen by the outside world and within the dreamer’s head. Five dancers will perform her piece.

“The dreamer, performed by Heather Mirenzi, is walking through a park and, instead of getting caught up in the craziness of life like those around her, she slips into a daydream,” Miller says. “To get lost in one’s thoughts is like getting lost in a dance.”

Her piece is designed to remind people of the importance of finding peace within themselves and their surroundings, and the enjoyment of dreams.

Seton Hill’s Fall Dance Concert also will include new work by Stefan Zubal, assistant professor of theatre and dance at Seton Hill University, and original works by other student choreographers: Madyson Baer, Jamie Corbett, Michele Gala, Sydney Molter, Amber Riggin, Megan Vichich and Shane Wiseman.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

