Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

What you need to know before you go to Comcast Light Up Night

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Siblings Garreth and Calista Poole of Ellwood City sneak a taste of an ice sculpture during Pittsburgh’s 2013 Light Up Night.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Siblings Garreth and Calista Poole of Ellwood City sneak a taste of an ice sculpture during Pittsburgh’s 2013 Light Up Night.
People skate around the Christmas tree at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh during the 2014 Light Up Night.
Tribune-Review file
People skate around the Christmas tree at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh during the 2014 Light Up Night.
Santa Claus waves to the crowd at PPG Place Plaza and Ice Rink after a tree-lighting ceremony during Pittsburgh’s 2016 Comcast Light Up Night.
Santa Claus waves to the crowd at PPG Place Plaza and Ice Rink after a tree-lighting ceremony during Pittsburgh’s 2016 Comcast Light Up Night.

Updated 2 hours ago

These days, it’s all about being lit — and Pittsburgh will definitely be lit Nov. 16, as Comcast Light Up Night gets under way.

The 58th annual event will have extended hours to allow for more live music performances, starting earlier in the evening and going later into the night. A laser show also has been added as part of the Highmark Tree Lighting, and fireworks will illuminate the sky at 10 p.m. in the BNY Mellon Fireworks Finale.

If you can’t make it to one tree lighting or other opening ceremony, don’t get all Grinchy — another will begin shortly.

Here’s the full schedule:

• Noon: U.S. Steel Tower Dedication of the Creche

• 4:30 p.m.: Allegheny County Courthouse Tree and Tower Lighting

• 5 p.m.: City County Building Tree Lighting

• 5:30 p.m.: PPG Plaza Tree Lighting

• 5:45 p.m.: One Oxford Centre Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival

• 5:45 p.m.: BNY Mellon Season of Lights Countdown

• 7 p.m.: Highmark Tree Lighting with Rooftop Fireworks and Laser Show

Four main stages will host musical acts, with shows starting from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Headliners are James Torme, 7 p.m. on EQT Jazzmasters Stage; Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, 7:30 p.m. on Bank of America Rockin’ Blues Stage; Great Big World, 8 p.m. on Comcast Main Stage; and Elley Duhe, 9 p.m. on BNY Mellon New Music Stage.

EQT Plaza, PPG Place, Fifth Avenue Place and Market Square also will be rocking with live entertainment. The Pittsburgh Symphony will play several free 30-minute sets in Heinz Hall.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be lined with food booths, offering everything from kettle corn and corn dogs to gourmet and ethnic fare to the seasonally appropriate roasted chestnuts.

More Light Up highlights

• The 20th annual NRG Santa Spectacular in Point State Park, with a performance by “American Idol” veteran and Munhall native Gabby Barrett

• Free horse-drawn carriage rides on Fourth Avenue

• Fifth Avenue FREEZE, with live ice-carving and an Ice Circus Animals display

• City County Building Holiday Tours

• Skating at PPG Place Plaza and Ice Rink

• Xfinity Experience, with interactive activities and holiday-themed giveaways on the Andy Warhol Bridge.

How to get there

Street closures will affect drivers throughout the event. The Andy Warhol Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to midnight, while Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be closed between Sixth and Ninth streets from 9 a.m. to midnight. Sidewalks on the Roberto Clemente Bridge close from 6 to 11 p.m. for the fireworks. Other closures will affect streets in the vicinity of Market Square.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority operates 11 parking garages in the Downtown area. There also is parking on the North Side. Remember that access to some downtown lots might be restricted by street closures. Check out garage locations at pittsburghparking.com.

If taking a Port Authority bus seems like a simpler option, remember again there will be detours on downtown routes due to activities and street closures. Detours will be posted at portauthority.org.

Any other questions?

The Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership has a complete schedule and everything else you need to know about Light Up Night (and other holiday season special events).

Details: downtown pittsburghholidays.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
Pittsburgh street closures listed for Comcast Light Up Night
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has released a list of Nov. 16 street closures in conjunction with Comcast Light Up Night activities in downtown Pittsburgh: 7 a.m.-midnight • ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me