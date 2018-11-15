What you need to know before you go to Comcast Light Up Night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

These days, it’s all about being lit — and Pittsburgh will definitely be lit Nov. 16, as Comcast Light Up Night gets under way.

The 58th annual event will have extended hours to allow for more live music performances, starting earlier in the evening and going later into the night. A laser show also has been added as part of the Highmark Tree Lighting, and fireworks will illuminate the sky at 10 p.m. in the BNY Mellon Fireworks Finale.

If you can’t make it to one tree lighting or other opening ceremony, don’t get all Grinchy — another will begin shortly.

Here’s the full schedule:

• Noon: U.S. Steel Tower Dedication of the Creche

• 4:30 p.m.: Allegheny County Courthouse Tree and Tower Lighting

• 5 p.m.: City County Building Tree Lighting

• 5:30 p.m.: PPG Plaza Tree Lighting

• 5:45 p.m.: One Oxford Centre Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival

• 5:45 p.m.: BNY Mellon Season of Lights Countdown

• 7 p.m.: Highmark Tree Lighting with Rooftop Fireworks and Laser Show

Four main stages will host musical acts, with shows starting from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Headliners are James Torme, 7 p.m. on EQT Jazzmasters Stage; Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, 7:30 p.m. on Bank of America Rockin’ Blues Stage; Great Big World, 8 p.m. on Comcast Main Stage; and Elley Duhe, 9 p.m. on BNY Mellon New Music Stage.

EQT Plaza, PPG Place, Fifth Avenue Place and Market Square also will be rocking with live entertainment. The Pittsburgh Symphony will play several free 30-minute sets in Heinz Hall.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be lined with food booths, offering everything from kettle corn and corn dogs to gourmet and ethnic fare to the seasonally appropriate roasted chestnuts.

More Light Up highlights

• The 20th annual NRG Santa Spectacular in Point State Park, with a performance by “American Idol” veteran and Munhall native Gabby Barrett

• Free horse-drawn carriage rides on Fourth Avenue

• Fifth Avenue FREEZE, with live ice-carving and an Ice Circus Animals display

• City County Building Holiday Tours

• Skating at PPG Place Plaza and Ice Rink

• Xfinity Experience, with interactive activities and holiday-themed giveaways on the Andy Warhol Bridge.

How to get there

Street closures will affect drivers throughout the event. The Andy Warhol Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to midnight, while Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be closed between Sixth and Ninth streets from 9 a.m. to midnight. Sidewalks on the Roberto Clemente Bridge close from 6 to 11 p.m. for the fireworks. Other closures will affect streets in the vicinity of Market Square.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority operates 11 parking garages in the Downtown area. There also is parking on the North Side. Remember that access to some downtown lots might be restricted by street closures. Check out garage locations at pittsburghparking.com.

If taking a Port Authority bus seems like a simpler option, remember again there will be detours on downtown routes due to activities and street closures. Detours will be posted at portauthority.org.

Any other questions?

The Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership has a complete schedule and everything else you need to know about Light Up Night (and other holiday season special events).

Details: downtown pittsburghholidays.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.