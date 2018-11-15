Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment planner: Nov. 15-28

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
STOMP
STOMP
The Mattress Factory Family Day
THE MATTRESS FACTORY
The Mattress Factory Family Day
Westmoreland Symphonic Winds
Eric Wielock
Westmoreland Symphonic Winds
Greensburg Turkey Trot
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Turkey Trot
Coco Montoya
cocomontoyaband.com
Coco Montoya
Seton Hill University Fall Dance Concert
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University Fall Dance Concert
Jason Mraz
Atlantic Records
Jason Mraz
Hilaree Nelson
Hilaree Nelson

Thursday Nov. 15

“Beloved: Children of the Holocaust,” McCarl Coverlet Gallery, Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Nov. 20. 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org

“Full Moon Fever,” first show by Lab @ Silver Eye members, Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 12. 412-431-1810 or silvereye.org

Polish Film Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 21. cinema.pfpca.org

Friday Nov. 16

Fall Dance Concert, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. Also Nov. 17-18. setonhill.edu/events

Greater Pittsburgh Arts & Holiday Spectacular, Monroeville Convention Center. Through Nov. 18. 724-863-4577 or familyfestivals.com

Rod Man, Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club, Homestead. Through Nov. 18. 412- 462-5233 or improv.com/pittsburgh

Yonder Mountain String Band, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net

Saturday Nov. 17

David Allan Coe, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

EastShore Chorale with violinist Jennifer Orchard, tribute concert for victims and survivors of Tree of Life shootings, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. eastshorechorale.com

“Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience,” Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Westmoreland Symphonic Winds, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu/events

Sunday Nov. 18

Free Association Reading, Alphabet City, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-435-1110 or cityofasylum.org

Richard Shindell, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Tuesday Nov. 20

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 25. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Tash Sultana , Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.com

Wednesday Nov. 21

An Evening of Classic Country Western , with Slim Forsythe, Jane West and Candy Mountain, Nied’s Hotel, Lawrenceville. 412-781-9853 or niedshotel.com

Thursday Nov. 22

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, Downtown Greensburg. gbgturkeytrot.com

Friday Nov. 23

Family Day, The Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-231-3169 or mattress.org

Norman Nardini and Friends, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

“Sue Abramson: The Only Constant is Change,” The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Through Dec. 23. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Saturday Nov. 24

The Commonheart, benefit for Light of Life Rescue Mission, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Jason Mraz, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“STOMP,” The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Also Nov. 25. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Sunday Nov. 25

Travis Scott , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com

Tuesday Nov. 27

Coco Montoya, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Wednesday Nov. 28

Hilaree Nelson, National Geographic explorer and mountaineer, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

