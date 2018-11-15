Entertainment planner: Nov. 15-28
Updated 8 hours ago
Thursday Nov. 15
“Beloved: Children of the Holocaust,” McCarl Coverlet Gallery, Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Nov. 20. 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org
“Full Moon Fever,” first show by Lab @ Silver Eye members, Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 12. 412-431-1810 or silvereye.org
Polish Film Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 21. cinema.pfpca.org
Friday Nov. 16
Fall Dance Concert, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. Also Nov. 17-18. setonhill.edu/events
Greater Pittsburgh Arts & Holiday Spectacular, Monroeville Convention Center. Through Nov. 18. 724-863-4577 or familyfestivals.com
Rod Man, Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club, Homestead. Through Nov. 18. 412- 462-5233 or improv.com/pittsburgh
Yonder Mountain String Band, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net
Saturday Nov. 17
David Allan Coe, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
EastShore Chorale with violinist Jennifer Orchard, tribute concert for victims and survivors of Tree of Life shootings, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. eastshorechorale.com
“Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience,” Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Westmoreland Symphonic Winds, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu/events
Sunday Nov. 18
Free Association Reading, Alphabet City, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-435-1110 or cityofasylum.org
Richard Shindell, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Tuesday Nov. 20
“Fiddler on the Roof,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 25. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Tash Sultana , Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.com
Wednesday Nov. 21
An Evening of Classic Country Western , with Slim Forsythe, Jane West and Candy Mountain, Nied’s Hotel, Lawrenceville. 412-781-9853 or niedshotel.com
Thursday Nov. 22
Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, Downtown Greensburg. gbgturkeytrot.com
Friday Nov. 23
Family Day, The Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-231-3169 or mattress.org
Norman Nardini and Friends, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
“Sue Abramson: The Only Constant is Change,” The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Through Dec. 23. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Saturday Nov. 24
The Commonheart, benefit for Light of Life Rescue Mission, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Jason Mraz, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“STOMP,” The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Also Nov. 25. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Sunday Nov. 25
Travis Scott , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com
Tuesday Nov. 27
Coco Montoya, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Wednesday Nov. 28
Hilaree Nelson, National Geographic explorer and mountaineer, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.