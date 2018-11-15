Pittsburgh street closures listed for Comcast Light Up Night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has released a list of Nov. 16 street closures in conjunction with Comcast Light Up Night activities in downtown Pittsburgh:

7 a.m.-midnight

• Northbound Stanwix Street from Liberty Avenue to the entrance of the Fort Duquesne Parking Garage

• Fort Duquesne Boulevard eastbound from 6th Street to 9th Street

• Seventh and Eighth streets from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Penn Avenue. Parking lot and garage access will remain open to and from Penn Avenue only.

• Penn Avenue from 5th Street/Cecil/CLO Way to Liberty Avenue Extension.

• Andy Warhol Bridge

9 a.m.-midnight

• Fort Duquesne Boulevard, both directions between 6th Street and 9th Street. Clemente and Carson Bridges to remain open.

• Penn Avenue from Stanwix Street to Dollar Bank at Gateway Center Three

4 p.m.-midnight

• Market Square, Market Street, Graeme and lower Forbes Avenue. Upper Forbes will remain open through Macmasters Way for local traffic only.

• 4th Avenue from Stanwix Street to Wood (will reopen at 9 p.m.)

6 p.m.-midnight

• Stanwix Street, both directions, from Liberty Avenue to the entrance of the Fort Duquesne Parking Garage

Other restrictions

• Access to and from the Goodyear, 8th Street and Penn Avenue parking lots and the Theater Square Parking Garage will be from Penn Avenue only. No access from Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

• The Clemente Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles during the fireworks (approximately 9-11 p.m.).

