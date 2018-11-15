Overly's Christmas Village lights up season Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Overly’s Country Christmas begins another season of lighted displays and Christmas Village attractions Friday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 116 Blue Ribbon Lane, Mt. Pleasant Township.

Weather permitting, the holiday destination will be open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Friday’s activities include a Blessing of the Lights ceremony and lighting of the first bonfire of the season.

For the remainder of the season, hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The village will be open 5:30 to 9 p.m. on the final days, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and will be closed on select Mondays and on Nov. 22 and Dec. 24 and 25.

Today’s Overly’s attraction has evolved from a homegrown holiday light display in 1956 that drew admiring motorists to the Armbrust home of the late Harry Overly.

The modern Christmas Village includes a model train display, a Nativity scene with live animals, horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides and, through Dec. 23, visits with Santa. Children’s activities include a Kids’ Express train ride and Mr. Waterheater’s Fun-derland, with tunnels and play apparatus in the guise of construction vehicles and a train engine.

At the entrance to the village, visitors will encounter a new lighted steel castle and canopy, replacing an older wooden version.

Visitors have the opportunity to join in the spirit of giving by donating items at the model train display for charitable causes — an unwrapped toy, for a Salvation Army distribution; nonperishable food items, for the Good Samaritan Center; and kitty litter or dry pet food, for In Care of Cats & Others.

Admission costs $5 per person, or $20 per carload, for a passenger car or family van; $35 per commercial vehicle, van, limousine or recreational vehicle. Visitors are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before closing time.

For more information, or to check on weather-related closures, follow Overly’s Country Christmas on Facebook or call 724-423-1400.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.