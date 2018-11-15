Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Overly's Christmas Village lights up season Friday

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
Overly’s Country Christmas opens for the season Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Overly’s Country Christmas opens for the season Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

Overly’s Country Christmas begins another season of lighted displays and Christmas Village attractions Friday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 116 Blue Ribbon Lane, Mt. Pleasant Township.

Weather permitting, the holiday destination will be open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Friday’s activities include a Blessing of the Lights ceremony and lighting of the first bonfire of the season.

For the remainder of the season, hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The village will be open 5:30 to 9 p.m. on the final days, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and will be closed on select Mondays and on Nov. 22 and Dec. 24 and 25.

Today’s Overly’s attraction has evolved from a homegrown holiday light display in 1956 that drew admiring motorists to the Armbrust home of the late Harry Overly.

The modern Christmas Village includes a model train display, a Nativity scene with live animals, horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides and, through Dec. 23, visits with Santa. Children’s activities include a Kids’ Express train ride and Mr. Waterheater’s Fun-derland, with tunnels and play apparatus in the guise of construction vehicles and a train engine.

At the entrance to the village, visitors will encounter a new lighted steel castle and canopy, replacing an older wooden version.

Visitors have the opportunity to join in the spirit of giving by donating items at the model train display for charitable causes — an unwrapped toy, for a Salvation Army distribution; nonperishable food items, for the Good Samaritan Center; and kitty litter or dry pet food, for In Care of Cats & Others.

Admission costs $5 per person, or $20 per carload, for a passenger car or family van; $35 per commercial vehicle, van, limousine or recreational vehicle. Visitors are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before closing time.

For more information, or to check on weather-related closures, follow Overly’s Country Christmas on Facebook or call 724-423-1400.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me