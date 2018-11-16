5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 16-18

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The holiday shopping season has officially begun (even though we've been sneaking purchases for months). With it comes the annual Comcast Light Up Night.

And while that's obviously the weekend's biggest event, it's not the only thing going on in Pittsburgh.

Light Up Night

The biggest party on the biggest night of the year, Comcast Light Up Night happens Nov. 16 throughout Downtown and includes family activities, food, entertainment and fireworks.

There will be five stages of life music, tree lightings, ice skating and Santa Claus' arrival. It's also the chance to shop at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market which opens Nov. 16 in Market Square and runs through Dec. 23.

Details: downtownpittsburghholidays.com

Go green

There will be a Pittsburgh Irish Festival fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Ace Axe Throwing, 145 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead.

A ticket includes unlimited ax throwing, entertainment and free whiskey tastings. There will be Irish stew, bread pudding and scones available for sale. The 2018 festival was cut short because of heavy rains which caused the river to rise at Riverplex in Homestead. The ax throwing event will help raise funds to support the September 2019 event.

Details: pghirishfest.org

Hear their voices

The Senator John Heinz History Center's Detre Library & Archives in the Strip District will share stories from Western Pennsylvania's rich history during the fifth annual Treasures in the Archives event at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17. Often captured on paper, and on film, these "voices" are preserved as vibrant and thought-provoking portals into the region's history.

This program is an opportunity to see highlights from one of the largest collections of historic materials about the region and learn about the lives of Western Pennsylvanians through one-of-a-kind photographs and documents. Archivists who work with these items every day will share rarely heard stories behind some of their favorite collections. Presentations will focus on a variety of stories contained within the archives, featuring stories pertaining to disability history in the region, the African-American experience, and more.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

Cement City

Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village has reopened with a new addition based on the cement houses in Donora. The new historic model of Cement City is a collection of seven houses, one still under construction, with the town's residents outside hosting a block party.

Cement City is an engineering feat by Thomas Edison that still stands. The all-concrete homes served as housing for employees of the American Steel and Wire Co. Construction of the houses began in 1916 to fill a rapidly growing housing need for employees. Andrew Spate, an exhibit technician, at the North Side science center, worked on the addition with the Donora Historical Society, pouring over blueprints ensuring the smallest details of the houses are true to the actual cement houses.

The Carnegie Science Center's exhibit traces its origins back to 1919 and Brockville's Charles Bowdish. It has been at the Carnegie Science Center since 1992 and become one of the center's staples. Among the favorites are replicas of Primanti Bros. in the Strip District, Forbes Field, Fallingwater and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood House.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org

On the 'Bridge'

Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter Josh Groban brings his "Bridges Tour" to Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. He will be joined with Tony-Award winning, multi-platinum recording artist Idina Menzel. Groban is in the Netflix series "The Good Cop" where he plays the lead opposite Tony Danza. He has an eighth studio album, which includes the song "Symphony."

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.