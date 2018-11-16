Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Gabby Barrett sings in the season during Waterfront's 'Let It Glow' festival

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Pittsburgh’s Waterfront Shopping Center will hold its annual holiday festival on Nov. 18.
The Waterfront Shopping Center will ring in the holiday season with its “Let It Glow” festival on Nov. 18, featuring seasonal characters, family-friendly activities, prize giveaways and entertainment from American Idol finalist and Pittsburgh native Gabby Barrett .

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. in Town Center, according to a news release.

“There’s nothing quite like being close to home for the holidays, so I’m beyond thrilled to perform at The Waterfront. Pittsburgh has been so kind to me over the past year – I can’t wait to come back and spread the love,” Barrett says in the release.

While attending the event, visitors can pick up a Sweet Treat punch card from Town Center and search for Fudge Farm treats while shopping. After visiting each stop, shoppers can return their cards for a chance to win a $500 holiday shopping spree at The Waterfront. Guests also can make their holiday wishes through The Waterfront’s Wish Maker program at Town Center.

“We’ve had a ton of fun putting together the Wish Maker program this year. The magic of the holidays is needed more than ever, and if we make one person’s season a little bit brighter, we’ve done our job,” marketing director Emily Wittmer says in the release.

In addition, The Waterfront will donate $1,500 to its charity of choice this year, Beverly’s Birthdays , an organization that provides birthday cheer to children in Southwestern Pennsylvania experiencing homelessness or those with families in need.

The Waterfront also will collect donations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to support the community.

Craft activities and photos with Santa Claus will be available. Santa will arrive on a fire truck in time to lead the tree lighting ceremony with Barnett. Guests are invited to join in the tree lighting by holding up a special bracelet, available free-of-charge.

Details: waterfrontpgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

