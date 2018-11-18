We'll take this easy sweet potato pie over pumpkin, thank you

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bonnie S. Benwick | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Sweet Potato Pie With Coconut Crust
Tom McCorkle
A press-in, gluten-free crust, a lightly seasoned filling and the option of a crunchy, ginger topping are just a few of the reasons you might like this very easy pie.

The topping, by the way, can cover any cracks that may develop on the surface of the pie. To give the sweet potatoes a head start, you can toss them on the bottom rack of the oven while the crust bakes.

Make Ahead: The sweet potatoes can be baked, peeled and refrigerated several days in advance. The pie can be baked up to 2 days in advance; store without its garnish, cover and keep at room temperature.

Sweet Potato Pie with Macaroon Crust

Servings: 8 to 10; makes one 9-inch pie

Ingredients

For the crust

1 cup sliced almonds (skin-on)

1 2 cup shredded sweetened coconut

4 tablespoons ( 1 2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 4 teaspoon fine sea salt

For the filling

2 medium sweet potatoes, poked a few times with a knife and each wrapped in aluminum foil (about 18 ounces total)

3 4 cup canned coconut milk (full fat; shaken well)

3 large eggs

3 4 cup light brown sugar

1 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 4 teaspoon fine sea salt

For the optional garnish

Unsweetened flaked coconut

1 4 cup crystallized ginger, thinly sliced

Steps

For the crust: Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the almonds, shredded coconut, melted butter and salt in a food processor; pulse just until evenly coated and incorporated; the mixture should be coarsely textured. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate and press in evenly on the bottom and up the sides, to the rim’s edge. Bake (middle rack) for about 12 minutes, or just until golden (watch closely; the crust will darken further when the pie bakes). If desired, Let cool.

For the filling: Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Roast the wrapped potatoes (middle rack) for a total of 45 minutes (about 10 minutes less if you gave them a head start; see the headnote), or until they feel soft.

Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Unwrap the potatoes and discard the skins. Place the sweet potato flesh in the food processor and pulse until smooth. Let them sit for a few minutes, then add the coconut milk, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; puree until smooth. Pour into the cooled pie crust. Bake (middle rack) for about 45 minutes, or until the center of the pie is just set.

While the pie cools, make the optional topping: Toast the flaked coconut in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat for several minutes, until lightly browned in spots, shaking the pan to avoid scorching. Let cool, then toss together with the crystallized ginger in a bowl. Use the mixture to decoratively top the pie.

Adapted from a recipe at MyJewishLearning.com (The Nosher).

The nutritional analysis is based on 10 servings. Calories: 210; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 70 mg; Sodium: 160 mg; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 5 g.

Bonnie S. Benwick is a writer for The Washington Post.

