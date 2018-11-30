Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
A dancer rehearses before going on stage during Tech Rehearsal for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's production of The Nutcracker at the Benedum Center, Downtown, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The ballet, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, runs through Dec. 27. The performance opens Nov. 30.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Visitors stop in the German Room on their tour of the Nationality Rooms at the Univeristy of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning on Nov. 29, 2014. This year's holiday open house is Dec. 2.
Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
In this photo made on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Courtney Beecraft checks the costumes from the film 'Black Panther' as work continues installing an exhibit of Ruth E. Carter cinematic costumes at Pittsburgh's Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. The exhibit that opens Saturday, Aug. 25, explores Carter's groundbreaking career. 'Heroes & Sheroes: The Art and Influence of Ruth E. Carter in Black Cinema' showcases over 40 costumes from nine movies. The costumes include those from 'Amistad,' 'What's Love Got to do With It,' 'The Butler,' 'Malcolm X,' 'Selma,' 'Do the Right Thing' and of course 'Black Panther.' It is scheduled to run to Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pitt new men's head basketball coach Jeff Capel Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center. He will be at the Cathedral of Learning on campus for Courtside at the Cathedral , an event hosted by the men's and women's basketball teams kicking off their 2018-19 seasons. He will be coaching in his first City Game against cross town rival Duquesne on Nov. 30.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duquesne's new Men's Basketball coach Keith Dambrot Thursday, March 30, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena. He will be cocaching in his second City Game on Nov. 30 against cross town rival Pitt.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Patrons of the Schenley Park Ice Rink enjoy a cold but sunny day of ice skating. This is opening weekend.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
Make "The Nutcracker" part of your weekend and a tradition for a happy holiday season. This classic presented by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens Nov. 30 at the Benedum Center, Downtown and features dozens of dancers and over 150 costumes. Another festive event is the 27th annual Nationality Rooms Program Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Cathedral of Learning on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland. For movie enthusiasts, it's the final weekend to catch the costume exhibit "Heroes & Sheroes: The Art and Influence of Ruth E. Carter in Black Cinema" — which runs through Dec. 2 and includes looks from the superhero film "The Black Panther."

On the hard court, the Pitt Panthers take on cross town rival Duquesne in men's basketball in the City Game and this is the first weekend for the Schenley ice skating rink.

Holiday classic

A winter wonderland awaits at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" which opens Nov. 30 at the Benedum Center, Downtown. It's Christmas Eve in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh when a mysterious gift sparks a wondrous adventure. Journey to a land of enchantment filled with swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and exciting dances set to Tchaikovsky's glorious score. Five lavish scenes, dozens of dancers and over 150 costumes make it one of Pittsburgh's most cherished holiday traditions.

Details: pbt.org

Rooms with views

The 27th annual Nationality Rooms Program Holiday Open House is from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Cathedral of Learning on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland.

Admission is free. This tradition will feature student organization Quo Vadis presentations of the decorated Nationality Rooms, as well as traditional dance performances, foods and crafts. Close to 4,000 guests are expected.

The Nationality Rooms are located on the first and third floors of the Cathedral of Learning. Each was designed to represent the culture of various ethnic groups that settled in Allegheny County and are supported by these cultural groups and governments.

Details: www.nationalityrooms.pitt.edu

The final days

This weekend is the last opportunity to see the costumes designed by Ruth E. Carter for "The Black Panther" movie.

Carter's costume collection, including items worn in that film, as well as others has been on display at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District. The exhibition — "Heroes & Sheroes: The Art and Influence of Ruth E. Carter in Black Cinema" — runs through Dec. 2. It's being presented by FashionAFRICANA and the history center. There are 75 pieces in the collection.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

City Game

Cross town men's basketball rivals the University of Pittsburgh (6-1) and Duquesne University (4-1) meet in the 87th annual City Game at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at PPG Paints Arena Uptown. It will be Pitt coach Jeff Capel's first City Game and the second for Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot. Pitt holds a 54-32 advantage and won last year, 76-64.

Details: pittsburghpanthers.com or goduquesne.com

Glide away

This is the first weekend for ice skating at Schenley Park ice rink. There are three sessions each on Friday and Sunday and four on Saturday, including an adult skate from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Skates are available for rental.

Details: pittsburghpa.gov

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

