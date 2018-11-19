Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell donates $10K to Tree of Life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a comedian, Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell is used to leaving his audiences laughing.

Today he may leave them crying, although the tears will flow from a place of gratitude.

Gardell played two nights at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts over the weekend.

He later announced he will donate $10,000 from his Nov. 16-17 appearances to Tree of Life Congregation.

Eleven people were killed and six injured in the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the Squirrel Hill place of worship.

A spokesperson for Gardell’s management and public relations company, cyberlaff.com , confirmed the contribution.

“I was grateful to be able to do that,” Gardell said in a statement. “In this life, anytime you can bring love and compassion where there has been hate and intolerance your soul becomes richer. Service to others is why we are here. Love is always the answer. There is no better grace than the act of giving just for the sake of giving. Give a laugh, give a hug, lend (an) ear, give a donation, expect nothing in return and you receive peace.”

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.