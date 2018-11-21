5 things to do in Pittsburgh this holiday weekend: Nov. 22-25

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many people have a four-day weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition to that turkey dinner with family and friends, the days off can begin with the annual YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning on Pittsburgh's North Side. There are several races to choose from, including a 1-mile family fun run.

On Friday, the winter flower show opens at Phipps. It offers dazzling new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, exquisitely detailed props and signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 2,000 poinsettias.

If you are in the mood for some laughs after Black Friday, perhaps the craziest shopping day of the year, head over to PPG Paints Arena, Uptown for a night of comedy with Kevin Hart who brings "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to the Steel City that night.

On Saturday morning, the 38th edition of the WPXI Holiday Parade begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at Liberty Ave. and heads into Downtown Pittsburgh.

For those who haven't had enough of the stores, the deals will continue on Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shoppers to consider supporting area businesses by buying local.

Go for a run

Before you sit down to indulge in a Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie, go for a run in the 28th annual YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot. There are several races to choose from beginning with a 1-mile family fun run to a 5-mile course. The event kicks off at PNC Park on the North Side.

Details: ymcaofpittsburgh.org

How did Turkey Trots become the most popular races in America? Hint: the @ymca played a part. https://t.co/fTSdHUKYUJ — The Y (@ymca) November 21, 2018

Funny man

"The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" will be in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. The evening is part of more than 100 stops on this tour. Hart is the first comedian to sell out a National Football League Stadium –Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. His memoir, "I Can't Make This Life Up: Life Lessons" debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. His newest adventure is his digital platform the LOL Network – Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership with global content leader Lionsgate.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

Attending Kevin Hart? Please note the following graphic. No warnings will be given. No refunds will be given. pic.twitter.com/5MiGTWzk1Q — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 20, 2018

Shop 'til you drop

Friday is Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday so get out there and find deals and unique gifts to complete that shopping list. Venture out to one of the area malls to find those blockbuster prices on everything from a flat screen television to the most recent Nintendo Switch. Patronize area businesses to find one-of-a-kind items all while supporting the local economy for Small Business Saturday.

Details: facebook.com/smallbusinesssaturday

Thursday and Friday only! Save $400 on the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL with qualified activation on Verizon. https://t.co/7HKM8Y8OBg — Best Buy (@BestBuy) November 21, 2018

Over the past year, small businesses accounted for nearly half of net job growth in the U.S. #SmallBusinessSaturday provides an opportunity to support local job creators in your community ➡️ https://t.co/raCMhyvOaR pic.twitter.com/BCLNOt31xi — US Labor Department (@USDOL) November 21, 2018

Marching on

The 38th edition of the WPXI Holiday Parade is at 9 a.m. Saturday. The route begins at Liberty Ave. into Downtown Pittsburgh. It will also be broadcast on WPXI and live-streamed on the station's app. This year's entertainment includes Chris Jamison from NBC's hit show "The Voice," FRZY, who will showcase his Mr. Rogers Sweater Session, Dance Mechanics, Pittsburgh All-Stars, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, and of course an appearance from the most anticipated guest, Santa Claus.

Details: wpxi.com

What are you doing Saturday morning? The annual @WPXI Holiday Parade LIVE from downtown Pittsburgh at 9am. pic.twitter.com/JWFy0kUbX7 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) November 21, 2018

Let it glow

The Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland is debuting its winter flower show, "Holiday Magic: Let It Glow" on Friday. Timed tickets are required. The winter flower show offers dazzling new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, exquisitely detailed props, and signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 2,000 poinsettias. There are 10 six-foot-tall winter ice towers designed to resemble frosted window panes in the Winter Light Garden and a rotating tree mounted majestically atop an oversized music box. The exhibit is open until Jan. 6.

Details: phipps.conservatory.org

The most magical time of the year arrives Nov. 23 with the opening of Phipps' Holiday Magic: Let It Glow! Timed tickets are now on sale and are required in advance for all guests. Book your visit to Pittsburgh's must-see holiday spectacular: https://t.co/OS0wq4Pc6M pic.twitter.com/MBF4mOYPf7 — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) November 19, 2018

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.