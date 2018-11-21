Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this holiday weekend: Nov. 22-25

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
The Peoples Gas Holiday Market Tuesday November 27, 2012 in Market Square offers vendors in chalet-like booths selling from the local and international community. It's an opportunity to shop on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24. James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
The Peoples Gas Holiday Market Tuesday November 27, 2012 in Market Square offers vendors in chalet-like booths selling from the local and international community. It's an opportunity to shop on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24. James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Runners start out on the UnitedHealthcare 5K Race as part of the Turkey Trot held outside of PNC Park on Nov. 24, 2016. This year's event is Nov. 22.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Runners start out on the UnitedHealthcare 5K Race as part of the Turkey Trot held outside of PNC Park on Nov. 24, 2016. This year's event is Nov. 22.
Kevin Hart has added more than 100 new dates to his “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,” including a Nov. 23 Pittsburgh stop.
Kevin Hart has added more than 100 new dates to his “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,” including a Nov. 23 Pittsburgh stop.
A slow shutter speed blurs shoppers looking for Black Friday deals at Macy's in Ross Park Mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014. Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
A slow shutter speed blurs shoppers looking for Black Friday deals at Macy's in Ross Park Mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014. Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year.
Racing along Fifth Avenue, Downtown, the Pierogies entertained the crowd during the WPXI Holiday Parade, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. This year's parade is Nov. 24.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
Racing along Fifth Avenue, Downtown, the Pierogies entertained the crowd during the WPXI Holiday Parade, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. This year's parade is Nov. 24.
Phipps’ Winter Flower Show opens Nov. 23.
Paul G Wiegman | Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Phipps’ Winter Flower Show opens Nov. 23.

Updated 19 hours ago

Many people have a four-day weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition to that turkey dinner with family and friends, the days off can begin with the annual YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning on Pittsburgh's North Side. There are several races to choose from, including a 1-mile family fun run.

On Friday, the winter flower show opens at Phipps. It offers dazzling new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, exquisitely detailed props and signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 2,000 poinsettias.

If you are in the mood for some laughs after Black Friday, perhaps the craziest shopping day of the year, head over to PPG Paints Arena, Uptown for a night of comedy with Kevin Hart who brings "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to the Steel City that night.

On Saturday morning, the 38th edition of the WPXI Holiday Parade begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at Liberty Ave. and heads into Downtown Pittsburgh.

For those who haven't had enough of the stores, the deals will continue on Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shoppers to consider supporting area businesses by buying local.

Go for a run

Before you sit down to indulge in a Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie, go for a run in the 28th annual YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot. There are several races to choose from beginning with a 1-mile family fun run to a 5-mile course. The event kicks off at PNC Park on the North Side.

Details: ymcaofpittsburgh.org

Funny man

"The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" will be in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. The evening is part of more than 100 stops on this tour. Hart is the first comedian to sell out a National Football League Stadium –Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. His memoir, "I Can't Make This Life Up: Life Lessons" debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. His newest adventure is his digital platform the LOL Network – Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership with global content leader Lionsgate.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

Shop 'til you drop

Friday is Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday so get out there and find deals and unique gifts to complete that shopping list. Venture out to one of the area malls to find those blockbuster prices on everything from a flat screen television to the most recent Nintendo Switch. Patronize area businesses to find one-of-a-kind items all while supporting the local economy for Small Business Saturday.

Details: facebook.com/smallbusinesssaturday

Marching on

The 38th edition of the WPXI Holiday Parade is at 9 a.m. Saturday. The route begins at Liberty Ave. into Downtown Pittsburgh. It will also be broadcast on WPXI and live-streamed on the station's app. This year's entertainment includes Chris Jamison from NBC's hit show "The Voice," FRZY, who will showcase his Mr. Rogers Sweater Session, Dance Mechanics, Pittsburgh All-Stars, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, and of course an appearance from the most anticipated guest, Santa Claus.

Details: wpxi.com

Let it glow

The Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland is debuting its winter flower show, "Holiday Magic: Let It Glow" on Friday. Timed tickets are required. The winter flower show offers dazzling new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, exquisitely detailed props, and signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 2,000 poinsettias. There are 10 six-foot-tall winter ice towers designed to resemble frosted window panes in the Winter Light Garden and a rotating tree mounted majestically atop an oversized music box. The exhibit is open until Jan. 6.

Details: phipps.conservatory.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me