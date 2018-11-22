Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Nov. 22-Dec. 5

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
The Beach Boys
Mark Milovats
Jane Lynch
JAKE BAILEY
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
File photo
Roger Humphries
John Altdorfer | For the Tribune-Review
Compass Inn Candlelight Tours
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Braddock Trail DAR Festival of Lights
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

Friday Nov. 23

Holiday Candlelight Tours, Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Also Nov. 25, Dec. 1-2, 8-9. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.com

Light Up Ligonier, with Santa’s arrival, Ligonier Diamond. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

Neighborhood Light-Up Bonfire, First Ward Field, Latrobe. cityoflatrobe.com

Saturday Nov. 24

Braddock Trail DAR Festival of Lights, Samuel Warden Mansion, Mt. Pleasant. Also Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1-2. mountpleasantfol15666.tripod.com/

Family Day, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Suite Life: Roger Humphries and RH Factor, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

Women Band Together, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

Sunday Nov. 25

Allen Stone, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Dick Tady Orchestra 55th Reunion, Acme Club, Cheswick. 724-274-9997 or theacmeclub.com

Ring Pittsburgh, handbell ensemble, Heinz Memorial Chapel, Oakland. 412-913-5728 or ringpittsburgh.org

Monday Nov. 26

Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle, “Angels in the Snow” CD release event, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Imani Winds, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org

Tuesday Nov. 27

Marcus King Band, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.com

Wednesday Nov. 28

Adam Hopkins Ensemble, album release event, Alphabet City, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-435-1110 or alphabetcity.org

Highlands Area Rotary Club 32nd Annual Choral Festival, Highlands High School, Natrona Heights. freeport.k12.pa.us

The Mavericks, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” The Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Thursday Nov. 29

“2 Broke Country Girls: Home for Christmas,” Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Friday Nov. 30

Craig Ferguson, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

“Group A: Celebrating 75 Years,” Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. Through Jan. 20. 412-681-5449 or pfpca.org

“Haydn’s Great Mass,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also Dec. 2. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Saturday Dec. 1

“A Holiday Homecoming,” music by Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh. Also Dec. 1. 412-431-4400 or citytheatrecompany.org

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Mark Milovats’ “Christmas Wonderland,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Monday Dec. 3

Brian Wilson, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Jane Lynch, Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Tuesday Dec. 4

The Beach Boys, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

