Entertainment planner: Nov. 22-Dec. 5
Updated 11 hours ago
Friday Nov. 23
Holiday Candlelight Tours, Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Also Nov. 25, Dec. 1-2, 8-9. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.com
Light Up Ligonier, with Santa’s arrival, Ligonier Diamond. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
Neighborhood Light-Up Bonfire, First Ward Field, Latrobe. cityoflatrobe.com
Saturday Nov. 24
Braddock Trail DAR Festival of Lights, Samuel Warden Mansion, Mt. Pleasant. Also Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1-2. mountpleasantfol15666.tripod.com/
Family Day, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Suite Life: Roger Humphries and RH Factor, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
Women Band Together, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
Sunday Nov. 25
Allen Stone, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Dick Tady Orchestra 55th Reunion, Acme Club, Cheswick. 724-274-9997 or theacmeclub.com
Ring Pittsburgh, handbell ensemble, Heinz Memorial Chapel, Oakland. 412-913-5728 or ringpittsburgh.org
Monday Nov. 26
Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle, “Angels in the Snow” CD release event, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Imani Winds, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org
Tuesday Nov. 27
Marcus King Band, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.com
Wednesday Nov. 28
Adam Hopkins Ensemble, album release event, Alphabet City, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-435-1110 or alphabetcity.org
Highlands Area Rotary Club 32nd Annual Choral Festival, Highlands High School, Natrona Heights. freeport.k12.pa.us
The Mavericks, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” The Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Thursday Nov. 29
“2 Broke Country Girls: Home for Christmas,” Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Friday Nov. 30
Craig Ferguson, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
“Group A: Celebrating 75 Years,” Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. Through Jan. 20. 412-681-5449 or pfpca.org
“Haydn’s Great Mass,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also Dec. 2. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Saturday Dec. 1
“A Holiday Homecoming,” music by Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh. Also Dec. 1. 412-431-4400 or citytheatrecompany.org
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Mark Milovats’ “Christmas Wonderland,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Monday Dec. 3
Brian Wilson, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Jane Lynch, Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Tuesday Dec. 4
The Beach Boys, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
