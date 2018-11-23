Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Scottdale Historical Society rings in the season with annual Christmas house tour

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Scottdale Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas House Tour on Dec. 1.
Submitted
Scottdale Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas House Tour on Dec. 1.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Scottdale Historical Society’s annual Christmas House Tour will be held from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 1, featuring six borough homes decorated for the holidays.

The West Overton Village & Museums, Geyer Performing Arts Center and Scottdale Area Chamber of Commerce also plan events related to the tour, according to a release.

The tour begins at the historic Loucks Homestead, 527 N. Chestnut St. The Federal-style home, built in 1835, was remodeled in the 1880s popular Victorian style. Miss Martha’s Floral designers David Mardis and Becky Halfhill will decorate the home. On the lower level, guests can view the collection of Scottdale’s industrial, medical and military history, as well as an elaborate holiday village. Guests can see inside the summer kitchen and spring house and enjoy holiday baskets for raffle, carolers, organists, cookies and treats.

Other homes on the tour will showcase a circa-1890s Victorian with a wraparound front porch, with many of the original details maintained inside; a grand Georgian designed home, the height of fashion during the post-Victorian period, features raised panel wainscoting, coffered ceilings and pocket doors with beveled glass panels; a home featuring the owners’ design talents and holiday decor; a late Victorian-era home that has been updated over the years; and an 1880s Victorian home with added Georgian details, decorated with various Christmas themes, the release adds.

The Geyer Performing Arts Center will offer tours by period-dressed guides of its backstage, along with tales of its history, at 2:15, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Guests at West Overton Village & Museums can step back in time as docents in period costume give tours of the historic mansion’s second-floor museum, decked out in holiday finery. The open house includes a visit to the 1830’s summer kitchen for holiday treats. The lower level of the Distillery Museum will be open for a vendor market with children’s craft area.

The Scottdale Chamber of Commerce will host Winter Light Celebration festivities at Gazebo Park, including a visit from Santa Claus at 4.p.m, craft show and activities and treats for children until 7 p.m.

House tour tickets are $15 and available at Collections by Marty in Scottdale or online.

Details: scottdalehistoricalsociety.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me