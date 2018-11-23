Scottdale Historical Society rings in the season with annual Christmas house tour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Scottdale Historical Society’s annual Christmas House Tour will be held from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 1, featuring six borough homes decorated for the holidays.

The West Overton Village & Museums, Geyer Performing Arts Center and Scottdale Area Chamber of Commerce also plan events related to the tour, according to a release.

The tour begins at the historic Loucks Homestead, 527 N. Chestnut St. The Federal-style home, built in 1835, was remodeled in the 1880s popular Victorian style. Miss Martha’s Floral designers David Mardis and Becky Halfhill will decorate the home. On the lower level, guests can view the collection of Scottdale’s industrial, medical and military history, as well as an elaborate holiday village. Guests can see inside the summer kitchen and spring house and enjoy holiday baskets for raffle, carolers, organists, cookies and treats.

Other homes on the tour will showcase a circa-1890s Victorian with a wraparound front porch, with many of the original details maintained inside; a grand Georgian designed home, the height of fashion during the post-Victorian period, features raised panel wainscoting, coffered ceilings and pocket doors with beveled glass panels; a home featuring the owners’ design talents and holiday decor; a late Victorian-era home that has been updated over the years; and an 1880s Victorian home with added Georgian details, decorated with various Christmas themes, the release adds.

The Geyer Performing Arts Center will offer tours by period-dressed guides of its backstage, along with tales of its history, at 2:15, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Guests at West Overton Village & Museums can step back in time as docents in period costume give tours of the historic mansion’s second-floor museum, decked out in holiday finery. The open house includes a visit to the 1830’s summer kitchen for holiday treats. The lower level of the Distillery Museum will be open for a vendor market with children’s craft area.

The Scottdale Chamber of Commerce will host Winter Light Celebration festivities at Gazebo Park, including a visit from Santa Claus at 4.p.m, craft show and activities and treats for children until 7 p.m.

House tour tickets are $15 and available at Collections by Marty in Scottdale or online.

Details: scottdalehistoricalsociety.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.