'Queer Eye' celebrity stylist brings commentary to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
'Queer Eye' personality Jonathan Van Ness will appear at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in April.
Facebook | Jonathan.Vanness
Updated 19 hours ago

Known for working his magic with celebrities’ — and just plain folks’ — tresses, and for an infectious giggle, Jonathan Van Ness , one of the stars of the popular Netflix show “Queer Eye,” will bring his commentary to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on April 11.

A limited amount of Gold Circle seating will be available for $59, with remaining tickets priced at $49 and $39. Venue presale will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 with the password “MUSICHALL.”

The 7 p.m. show at the Munhall site will feature Van Ness, Emmy nominee and hairstylist to the stars, one of five males who bring “Queer Eye” to Atlanta, often at the request of friends or partners of each episode’s subject.

The “Fab Five” form relationships with men and women from diverse backgrounds and beliefs, often different from their own, with conversations touching on everything from LGBTQ rights to choosing the right wardrobe to making appetizers, according to a release.

Van Ness serves as the show’s groomer, hair guru and self-care advocate, teaching subjects about everything from hair care to facial masks.

He also stars on the Emmy-nominated series “Gay of Thrones,” a social commentary series recapping HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the release adds.

His biweekly podcast, “Getting Curious,” explores issues Van Ness is curious about, from the history of the American genocide to the opioid crisis in the United States.

Following his 2013 launch of his own salon studio in Los Angeles, Mojo Hair with business partner Monique Northrop, he has grown a celebrity clientele including Margaret Cho, Tess Holliday and Kit Harrington.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX, Ticketfly.com or Librarymusichall.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

