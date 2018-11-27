Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Christmas sing-along slated at historic Derry Township church

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
Debra Resslar directs the New Alexandria Community Choir in a December 2015 rehearsal of a Christmas cantata.
Submitted
Debra Resslar directs the New Alexandria Community Choir in a December 2015 rehearsal of a Christmas cantata.

Updated 11 hours ago

The New Alexandria Community Choir will be featured at the 23rd Annual Christmas Community Sing-along Monday at Old Salem Community Church in Derry Township.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the historic church along Route 982, three miles north of New Derry.

In its ninth season under the direction of Debra Resslar, the choir will preview this year’s cantata selection, “Heaven’s Child.” It will be joined by an ensemble of the Derry Area Senior High Choir, directed by Melody Vigo.

Those attending are invited to join in singing of traditional songs.

Derry Area Historical Society member Evelyn Ruffing will present a Christmas reading and will lead those gathered in singing “Stille Nacht,” the original German language version of “Silent Night.”

According to the historical society, the Old Salem congregation was one of the first established west of the Allegheny Mountains. The 1786 church is governed by the Salem Cemetery Association and is now a non-denominational place of worship.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

