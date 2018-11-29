Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Nov. 29-Dec. 12

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Ingrid Michaelson
ingridmichaelson.com
Ingrid Michaelson
Joe Bartnick
Joe Bartnick
Fort Ligonier Holiday Open House
Fort Ligonier Holiday Open House
Esperanza Spalding
Holly Andres
Esperanza Spalding
Beauty Slap
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Beauty Slap
Handel’s “Messiah,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Handel’s “Messiah,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Holly Jolly Christmas
Rebecca Emanuele | TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Holly Jolly Christmas

Updated 8 hours ago

Friday Nov. 30

“Counter Culture: The Story of Daniel,” Yahweh RYSE performance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Heritage Players production, Seton Center, Brookline. Also Dec. 1-2, 7-9. 412-254-4633 or heritageplayers.org

“The Nutcracker,” Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Dec. 27. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org

Westmoreland Choral Society, “Merry Holiday Concert,” First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. 724-454-9378

Saturday Dec. 1

Handel’s “Messiah,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Handel’s “Messiah,” Saint Vincent College Singers and Festival Chorus, Saint Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2177 or stvincent.edu

Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-Along, Calvary United Methodist Church, Allegheny West Pittsburgh. Also Dec. 9. 412-231-2007 or calvarypgh.com

Holly Jolly Christmas, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Joe Bartnick and Andy Picarro, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Kick-Ass Christmas, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Let’s Move! Family Dance Party, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

Norwin Historical Society Holiday House Tour, eight Irwin-area homes. info@norwinhistoricalsociety.org or norwinhistoricalsociety.org

Smicksburg (Indiana County) Annual Cookie Tour, smicksburg.net

Sunday Dec. 2

“Carol of the King: The Irish Dance Christmas Spectacular,” The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Holiday Open House, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, annual winter concert, East Liberty Presbyterian Church. 412-281-4790 or pittsburghyouthchorus.org

Monday Dec. 3

Trailer Park Boys, “Sunnyvale Christmas Tour,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Friday Dec. 7

“A Christmas Story,” The Theatre Factory, Trafford. Through Dec. 17. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org

Beauty Slap, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Esperanza Spalding, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Saturday Dec. 8

“Festival of Lessons and Carols,” Saint Vincent Camerata, Saint Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2579 or stvincent.edu

“The Nutcracker,” Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Laurel Ballet, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Also Dec. 9. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Sunday Dec. 9

Sikes and the New Violence, album release party, Get Hip Recordings, Pittsburgh North Side. Facebook.com/gethiprecordings

Monday Dec. 10

Kenny G, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Tuesday Dec. 11

Ingrid Michaelson Trio, “Songs for the Season,” Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me