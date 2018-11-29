Entertainment planner: Nov. 29-Dec. 12
Updated 8 hours ago
Friday Nov. 30
“Counter Culture: The Story of Daniel,” Yahweh RYSE performance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Heritage Players production, Seton Center, Brookline. Also Dec. 1-2, 7-9. 412-254-4633 or heritageplayers.org
“The Nutcracker,” Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Dec. 27. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org
Westmoreland Choral Society, “Merry Holiday Concert,” First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. 724-454-9378
Saturday Dec. 1
Handel’s “Messiah,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Handel’s “Messiah,” Saint Vincent College Singers and Festival Chorus, Saint Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2177 or stvincent.edu
Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-Along, Calvary United Methodist Church, Allegheny West Pittsburgh. Also Dec. 9. 412-231-2007 or calvarypgh.com
Holly Jolly Christmas, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org
Joe Bartnick and Andy Picarro, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Kick-Ass Christmas, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Let’s Move! Family Dance Party, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
Norwin Historical Society Holiday House Tour, eight Irwin-area homes. info@norwinhistoricalsociety.org or norwinhistoricalsociety.org
Smicksburg (Indiana County) Annual Cookie Tour, smicksburg.net
Sunday Dec. 2
“Carol of the King: The Irish Dance Christmas Spectacular,” The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Holiday Open House, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, annual winter concert, East Liberty Presbyterian Church. 412-281-4790 or pittsburghyouthchorus.org
Monday Dec. 3
Trailer Park Boys, “Sunnyvale Christmas Tour,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Friday Dec. 7
“A Christmas Story,” The Theatre Factory, Trafford. Through Dec. 17. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org
Beauty Slap, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Esperanza Spalding, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Saturday Dec. 8
“Festival of Lessons and Carols,” Saint Vincent Camerata, Saint Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2579 or stvincent.edu
“The Nutcracker,” Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Laurel Ballet, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Also Dec. 9. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Sunday Dec. 9
Sikes and the New Violence, album release party, Get Hip Recordings, Pittsburgh North Side. Facebook.com/gethiprecordings
Monday Dec. 10
Kenny G, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Tuesday Dec. 11
Ingrid Michaelson Trio, “Songs for the Season,” Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.