Shop and greet Santa at Hepler's Hardware on Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A free shop local event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8 inside the fireplace showroom at Hepler’s Hardware, Route 119 North, New Stanton.

Activities will include a visit and photos with with Santa and Mrs. Claus between 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Digital portraits will also be offered by Krystal Ritenour Media for $10.

Fraser fir and blue spruce Christmas trees will be available for purchase from Jason Wilkinson Nursery in Armbrust. At 11 a.m., author Jennifer Sopko will sell autographed copies of her new book, “Idlewild: History and Memories of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Amusement Park.”

A selection of handmade crafts by local vendors will be for sale, as well as gift baskets, holiday décor and other specialty Pennsylvania products. Door prizes will be drawn and coupons given away.

Stanton Daily Grind will serve refreshments and visitors can satisfy their sweet tooth at Sib’s Sweet Shoppe.

Details: Hepler’s Hardware’s Facebook site

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.