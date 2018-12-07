Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
More A and E

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 7-9

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Italian pop tenor Andrea Bocelli will play PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 8 as part of a seven-city U.S. tour.
pbs.org
Italian pop tenor Andrea Bocelli will play PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 8 as part of a seven-city U.S. tour.
Here is a past shot of Handmade Arcade, Pittsburgh's first and largest independent craft fair. This year's event is Dec. 8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh (handmadearcade.com). It's an event that brings together young, innovative crafters and progressive do-it-yourself designers who sell their handmade, locally produced, and offbeat wares.
JOEY KENNEDY
Here is a past shot of Handmade Arcade, Pittsburgh's first and largest independent craft fair. This year's event is Dec. 8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh (handmadearcade.com). It's an event that brings together young, innovative crafters and progressive do-it-yourself designers who sell their handmade, locally produced, and offbeat wares.
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side is having an Elf the Sleepover on Dec. 8.
COURTESY CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side is having an Elf the Sleepover on Dec. 8.
Visitors are enveloped in haze as they wait inside the Scarehouse lobby in Etna on Friday, Oct. 10, 2014. A Creepy Christmas is being held Dec. 7-8.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
Visitors are enveloped in haze as they wait inside the Scarehouse lobby in Etna on Friday, Oct. 10, 2014. A Creepy Christmas is being held Dec. 7-8.
At the Pittsburgh Glass Center in the Friendship/Garfield area, regional artists will display handmade art and jewelry in all price ranges Dec. 7-9.
Pittsburgh Glass Center
At the Pittsburgh Glass Center in the Friendship/Garfield area, regional artists will display handmade art and jewelry in all price ranges Dec. 7-9.

Updated 20 hours ago

Making his first appearance in Pittsburgh in more than 20 years this weekend is Grammy-nominated and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli. He released his first duet with his son Matteo in called "Fall on Me" an emotional collaboration in September that went viral. It's also that time of year to do some holiday shopping at Pittsburgh's award-winning independent craft fair returns with its largest event ever on Dec. 8 Handmade Arcade showcases more than 200 cutting-edge, craft-based artists, designers and makers from all over Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania and the U.S., Handmade Arcade is the region's leading shop-small, buy-local event of the holiday season.

Spend the night on Dec. 8 at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Side and watch the film "Elf" in the Rangos Giant Cinema.

The Pittsburgh Glass Center in the Garfield/Friendship neighborhood is hosting Make-It-Now classes where people can learn how to make their own glass ornaments through a hands-on activity.

If you like to be frightened, get on over to the ScareHouse in Etna will be transformed into a terrifying winter wonderland for a Creepy Christmas event.

Listen up

Grammy-nominated and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown on Dec. 8. It's his first time back to Pittsburgh in more than 20 years. As one of the most recognizable and romantic voices in the world, Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over two decades, counting over 90 million records sold worldwide. In 2016, he was nominated for three Latin Grammy awards including "Album of the Year" and received a 2017 Grammy award nomination for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" for cinema.

Details: andreabocelli.com

Made by hand

Pittsburgh's award-winning independent craft fair returns with its largest event ever on Dec. 8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Handmade Arcade celebrates the cutting edge of craft by connecting creators and consumers through making, sharing and learning. Handmade Arcade is the region's leading shop-small, buy-local event of the holiday season.

Handmade Arcade will also feature an early birdie shopping preview, an all-ages Hands-on Handmade activity Area, fabulous art raffles, a framers' market where you can buy frames and learn about framing, a youth maker alley and music by local disc jockeys.

This year's event includes 239 vendors – 83 for the first time – 18 craft corridor vendors of immerging artists and 16 activities at the Hands-On Handmade area. New this year is the inaugural event The Cutting Edge: A Fundraiser for Handmade Arcade is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the convention center, an opportunity to shop from the more than 170 vendors before the official event starts on Dec. 8. Tickets are $40.

Details: handmadearcade.com

An overnighter

Carnegie Science Center on the North Side is hosting Elf: The Sleepover on Dec. 8. This holiday event will include seeing the film "Elf" in the Rangos Giant Cinema, carrying out festive science experiments and creating a delicious hot chocolate concoction.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org

Hot stuff

The Pittsburgh Glass Center in the Garfield/Friendship neighborhood is hosting Make-It-Now classes where people can learn how to make their own glass ornaments through a hands-on activity. The glass center is a nonprofit, public access school, gallery and state-of-the-art glass studio dedicated to teaching, creating and promoting glass art. World-renowned artists come here to make studio glass art. People interested in learning more about glass come here to take a class, explore the contemporary gallery and watch live hot glass demonstrations.

It's best to walk in. The next ornament making class is Dec. 8. And there is a glass sale Dec. 7-9.

Details: pittsburghglasscenter.org

Creepy Christmas

Halloween is over but doesn't mean the excitement stops at ScareHouse in Etna. For two nights, Dec. 7-8, the place will be transformed into a terrifying winter wonderland for a Creepy Christmas event. Parental discretion is advised for children under 13. Enjoy "Pittsburgh Zombies: Re-Animated," nocturnia 3-D and infernal darkness with a holiday twist. Guests can also take a photo with creepy Santa Claus. ScareHouse is ranked as one of "America's Scariest Attractions" by Travel Channel.

Details: scarehouse.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

