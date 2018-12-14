Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 14-16

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Pittsburgh Symphony
CARNEGIE MUSEUM
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Alisa Jacobson | For the Plum Advance Leader
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
Nana Koll, 6, of Point Breeze, gets an opportunity to skate with Santa Claus during an annual event at the Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. This year's event is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Get festive in Pittsburgh this weekend by listening to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra perform holiday favorites or Scrooge it up and attend "Boo Humbag" at the Arcade Comedy Theater.

Bring the kids to skate with Santa Claus, at Schenley Park ice rink.

Boyce Park is scheduled to open its ski season, but check that weather report. And the Carnegie Museum of Natural History presents "Titanic After Dark," an event where guests over 21 can experience the museum late into the night.

Highmark Holiday Pops

It's the most wonderful time of the year – with favorite holiday music, perfect for the whole family. Take a "Sleigh Ride" with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Broadway's Doug LaBrecque and, of course, Santa Claus. The performance will run two hours and 15 minutes this weekend and Dec. 21-23 at Heinz Hall in Downtown.

Details: pittsburghsymphony.org

Boo Humbag

"Boo Humbag: A Slightly-Off Musical Christmas Carol," begins at 10 p.m. Friday and and 9 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Comedy Theater, Downtown. The most celebrated morality tale of all time is transformed by local comedians and musicians into a hilarious send-up complete with original song and dance numbers. Scrooge, some ghosts, the beloved small child Tim, even Elvis and other special and surprise guests all come together in this spectacular musical production for the holiday season.

Details: arcadecomedytheater.com

Ice time

Enjoy a special opportunity take the ice with Santa Claus, just days before Christmas. The event "Skate with Santa" is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schenley Park ice skating rink. There will be music and photo opportunities with the jolly old man in the red suit.

Details: pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink

Hit the slopes

The Allegheny County Parks Department announced the Boyce Park ski slopes in Plum is scheduled to open its ski and snowboard season Friday. The snow tubing area, which has a base of 24"-48" will operate with five lanes.

Details: skiboyce.com

Sinking feeling

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Oakland presents "Titanic … After Dark" from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday Wear your finest outfit and take a journey on The Unsinkable Ship at this event. Learn about The Wonder Ship and its ties to Pittsburgh. Get drawn like a French girl, meet historical experts, dance an Irish jig and uncover museum specimens from the turn of the century.

Details: carnegiemnh.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

