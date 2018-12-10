'Millionaire Matchmaker' to talk high-dollar dating in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“It’s just as easy to fall in love with a rich man as a poor man,” or so the old saying goes.

Patti Stanger, host and executive producer of Bravo’s “Millionaire Matchmaker,” will talk about high-dollar dating during a Feb. 10 appearance in the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

The event is set for 8 p.m. in the venue at 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall.

Tickets from $39-$59 will go on sale at noon Dec. 14 at 877-4-FLY-TIX, ticketfly.com and librarymusichall.com . Limited VIP Gold Circle seating, which includes a post-show meet and greet, will be available for $125.

Venue presale will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 13 with the passcode “MUSICHALL.”

A third-generation matchmaker, Stanger founded her company, the Millionaire’s Club, in January 2000.

From the initial meeting through the marriage proposal, the Millionaire’s Club coaches clients through each stage of the dating process by providing them with individualized feedback, according to a release. The club also works with leading psychologists, relationship counselors, date coaches, hypnotherapists, image consultants, personal trainers and hairstylists.

In addition to her reality show, Stanger has had featured roles on “Drop Dead Diva” and “Days of Our Lives.” Her website, pattiknows.com , features advice on love, dating and relationships. The site includes a special “celebrity guest columnist” section for fans to follow and get a sneak peek into the world of love, the release says.

Stanger is also the author of “Become Your Own Matchmaker,” “Find Your Match,” “Seal the Deal” and “Raise Your Desirability Factor” published by Simon & Schuster. She was a featured columnist on people.com and in Star Magazine and has a new podcast, “Patti Stanger’s The Love & Sex Report,” on iTunes.

Her most recent endeavor is “P.S. Match” wines, available on wine.com and in specialty stores across the country, the release says. She also has a jewelry collection called Je’Taime.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.