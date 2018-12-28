Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 28-30

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Lights brighten up a path during the 2012 Kennywood Holiday Lights event which is in its final weekend.
The Times Express
Christmastown in 'Elf the Musical' which runs trhough Sunday.
Joan Marcus
Multiple penguins walk around outside of their sanctuary at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Dec. 5, 2018. They will be part of the Penguins Parade Saturday and Sunday.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform on Friday.
Jason Douglas McEachern
WWE announced that 'SmackDown' is going live on USA Network. The show will be coming to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown on Saturday.
WWE.com
As the holidays wind down, this weekend is the final chance to experience the Kennywood Holiday Lights display.

It's also the last opportunity to see "Elf the Musical" at Heinz Hall and watch the Penguins Parade at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays PPG Paints Arena Friday, while WWE brings the "Smackdown" on Saturday.

Light up the night

This is the final weekend to catch the eighth annual Kennywood Park's Holiday Lights display. With nearly two million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest tree in Pennsylvania, guests will be treated to holiday songs and spectacular light shows. The West Mifflin amusement park's light display, which runs through Sunday, was recently named one of the nation's 10 Best Holiday Theme Park Events by USA Today. Rides and attractions open include the Turtle, Merry-Go-Round, Ghostwood Estate, Thomas Town, Kangaroo, Pirate Ship, Auto Race, petting zoo, Noah's Ark, 4-D Theatre and up to 12 Kiddieland rides.

Details: kennywood.com

Santa's helper

"Elf the Musical" is the hilarious tale of Buddy, an orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware he is actually human, his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. The show runs through Sunday at Heinz Hall, Downtown.

Details: trustarts.org

Parade route

Attend the Penguins on Parade event happening at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting) at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park. Just outside the aquarium, the penguins will waddle and play outdoors. Temperatures must be below 45 degrees.

Details: pittsburghzoo.org

Celebrate 20

Marking the band's 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its winter tour to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown on Friday.

This holiday tradition, presented by Hallmark Channel, includes the orchestra's unforgettable "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," featuring founder/composer/lyricist Paul O'Neill's timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious, abandoned theater.

The tour will visit 65 cities across North America and feature fan favorites "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day."

A portions of every ticket sold will benefit local charities. To date, more than $15 million has been raised.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Live, a professional wrestling television program, returns to Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. The Steel Cage match for the WWE championship will feature a battle between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. Other superstars include Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Jeff Hardy, The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi and Carmella.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

