5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 4-6

Thanks to some missed opportunities for the Steelers and no help from the Cleveland Browns, there will be no NFL playoff football for the home team this weekend. With the season officially over, that leaves time for other things to do instead since we won't be preparing for post-season competition.

If you need some sort of sports fix, there is a college hockey tournament taking place in Cranberry and Uptown as Robert Morris University hosts the Three Rivers Classic.

It's the final weekend for Isabelle de Borchgrave's "Fashioning Art From Paper" at The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze and the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden's "Phipps' Holiday Magic: Let It Glow," winter flower show. Chatham Baroque, an instrumental ensemble, will perform "The Art of the Trio" on Jan. 5 at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church. Jeff Jimerson, Penguins national anthem signer, and his band Airborne will be performing at Rivers Casino on Jan. 4 on the North Side.

Ice time

This season's edition of the Three Rivers Classic college hockey tournament features another strong field, highlighted by a pair of nationally ranked teams, including the current No. 1-ranked team, St. Cloud State. Host Robert Morris University will also welcome No. 11-ranked Union College and Brown University. The competition begins Jan. 4 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, with games continuing on Jan. 5 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

On paper

Don't miss your last chance to experience Isabelle de Borchgrave's "Fashioning Art From Paper" at The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze. The museum exhibit runs through Jan. 6.

Her dresses are so period-authentic and so detailed, that it's hard to believe that what you're actually looking at is paper.

The journeys she takes through the history of fashion range from gowns of the Medicis, patrons and rulers of Renaissance Florence, to the whimsical modernism of Les Ballets Russes — which featured designs by artists like Matisse and Picasso.

The exhibit came together as a project of four different American museums, in Memphis, Palm Beach, Oklahoma City and the Frick in Pittsburgh. This is her first U.S. retrospective tour.

One dress is completely new, commissioned specifically for the Frick exhibit. It's based on a painting in the Frick's collection, a portrait by Peter Paul Rubens in 1609 of the gold and pearl-adorned Princess of Conde.

Details: thefrickpittsburgh.org

Get your shoes on, stop by the Frick and experience this amazing exhibition before it closes. 'Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper' is on view through Jan. 6, 2019. https://t.co/gB06VKRgHG pic.twitter.com/Z6CF0tQH7i — The Frick Pittsburgh (@TheFrickPgh) December 31, 2018

'Let It Glow'

The most magical time of the year at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland is coming to a close this weekend as "Phipps' Holiday Magic: Let It Glow" ends Jan. 6.

The winter flower show features dazzling new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, exquisitely detailed props and signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 2,000 poinsettias. From a newly-restored Palm Court filled with trees mounted on oversized music boxes to a Serpentine Room of nutcracker, toboggans and tea sets. The winter light garden sparkles with luminous orbs, trees, fountains, a tunnel of lights and an all-new ice tower display.

Details: phippsconservatory.org

The most magical time of the year is here with Phipps' Holiday Magic: Let It Glow! Book your visit to Pittsburgh's must-see holiday spectacular: https://t.co/OS0wq4Pc6M pic.twitter.com/9Zu4A8arAL — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) December 17, 2018

Music to your ears

The three artistic directors of Chatham Baroque, an instrumental ensemble, have begun their second decade together as a trio. They will perform "The Art of the Trio" at 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in East Liberty. Violinist Andrew Fouts, Patricia Halverson on viola de gamba and Scott Pauley on archlute, theorbo and baroque guitar will revisit some of their favorite pieces. The trio's concert series in recent seasons has been substantially broadened by collaborations with Quantum Theatre, Pittsburgh Symphony, Pittsburgh Opera, Renaissance & Baroque, Opera Theater of Pittsburgh and Attack Theatre.

Details: rbsp.org

The Art of the Trio (rescheduled) is this weekend, but you can also catch us this Saturday for a FREE family concert at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- East Liberty at 11:30 AM. — Chatham Baroque (@chathambaroque) January 3, 2019

Go 'Airborne'

Jeff Jimerson, the Pittsburgh Penguins national anthem singer, will perform with his band Airborne at 9 p.m. Jan. 4 at Rivers Casino on the North Shore. Inside the Drum Bar, the band will perform music from the 1940s to today's hottest hits.

Details: riverscasino.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.