Entertainment planner: Dec. 13-26
Updated 17 hours ago
Thursday Dec. 13
Cody Jinks, with The Steel Woods, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. Also Dec. 14. stagepittsburgh.com
Friday Dec. 14
Elvis the King Starring Ryan Pelton, The Showroom at Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com
“Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” , Greensburg Civic Theatre Greasepaint Players, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Also Dec. 15. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Latshaw Pops Spectacular Christmas Show, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Peter Pan Jr.,” Cabaret Theatre Neighborhood Arts Troupe production, Latrobe United Methodist Church. Also Dec. 15. facebook.com/thecabarettheatre
Titanic After Dark, over-21 event with drinks, light bites and dancing, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org
“Yule TV’s Greatest Hits,” The Strand Theater, Zelienople. Also Dec. 15. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
Saturday Dec. 15
“By Lens/By Brush,” George Kollar photographs and Janice Schuler paintings, Spinning Plate Gallery, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 15. 412-450-8470 or facebook.com/spinningplategallery
“Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts,” The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Through March 10. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
“Home for the Holidays,” Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“It’s a USO Christmas,” The Strand Theater, Zelienople. Also Dec. 16. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
Josh White Jr., Get Hip Recordings, Pittsburgh. gethip.com
Seton Hill University Dance Academy Holiday Show, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. Also Dec. 16. setonhill.edu
Ted Vigil: John Denver Tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Sunday Dec. 16
Latshaw Pops Spectacular Christmas Show, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Tuesday Dec. 18
Concert for The Tree of Life, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Wednesday Dec. 19
“A Benedum Christmas — Home for the Holidays,” rock, blues and soul showcase, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Great American Music Series, saxophonist Benny Benack II and his band, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Through March 10. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
ONA, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Friday Dec. 21
“The Night Ranger Before Christmas,” featuring Night Ranger with Gene the Werewolf, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Shiva Skydriver, album release party, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Saturday Dec. 22
Barbara Streisand Holiday Tribute , featuring Sharon Owens, The Strand Theater, Zelienople. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Stage Right Books Come Alive performance, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Twelve-Twenty Four: A Holiday Rock Orchestra, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
“Yinzmas: A Merry Night of Pittsburgh Rock,” Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. ticketmaster.com
Wednesday Dec. 26
“Elf,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Dec. 30. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
