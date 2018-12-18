Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh Cultural Trusts brings magic speakeasy Downtown

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Liberty Magic, a 70-seat, speakeasy performance space, will open at 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh, on Feb. 6 with a six-week run from Eric Jones .

According to a news release, the spot on the same block where Harry Houdini put Pittsburgh crowds under his spell in 1916 will be dedicated to elevating the art of magic.

Jones is known from performances with “Penn and Teller: Fool Us,” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Following his run, Pittsburgh native and nationally-touring magician Lee Terbosic will bring his “In Plain Sleight” to Liberty Magic for eight weeks.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

General admission tickets are $40. Skeleton VIP tickets, including reserved seating, participation and meet and greet, are $65.

Liberty Magic is recommended for those age 18 and over; no one under 12 will be admitted.

The site is a BYOB speakeasy with a $5 per guest corkage fee.

Details: trustarts.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

