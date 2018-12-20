Ice Fest planners aim to keep visitors in Ligonier throughout the night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the enhancement of the borough’s annual Ice Fest, inviting those attending the Jan. 26-27 event to participate in special evening activities.

“We wanted to add on to the positive experience of our annual Ice Fest event by offering something for our visitors to do after the event so they could continue to enjoy our town and stay overnight for the next day’s Ice Fest activities,” Scott Haines, chamber executive director, says in a release.

“Once it gets dark, people are not sure what else to do,” Cari Frei, board member and event co-founder, adds in the release. “By offering a bus to different eateries and pubs, no one needs to leave early.”

Many of the borough’s restaurants, bars and other businesses will offer dinner specials, drink specials and activities from 4-10 p.m. on Jan. 26, the release states. Visitors can attend wine tastings, enjoy discounts on bowling, hear music, dine and more.

A $19.99 ticket will entitle holders to a shuttle and numerous discounts, Haines says.

“It’s a way for us to take a great event — the Ice Fest — and make it even better,” he adds.

This year’s theme is “Sparkle Like it’s 1999,” and visitors are invited to “wear their sparkle,” taking cues from Prince or digging through their closets — or vintage store wardrobes — for a glittery, wearable nod to the ’90s.

Details: 724-238-4200 or email alberta@ligonierchamber.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.