Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Comedy Night set to return in Latrobe

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation volunteers, (from right), Tom Batcho, of Latrobe, and Dave Fry, of Ligioner, sell a 50/50 ticket to Jon Mains, of Latrobe, during the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation comedy night, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday, January 16, 2016.
Kim Stepinsky | For Tribune-Review
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation volunteers, (from right), Tom Batcho, of Latrobe, and Dave Fry, of Ligioner, sell a 50/50 ticket to Jon Mains, of Latrobe, during the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation comedy night, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday, January 16, 2016.

Updated 9 hours ago

Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation’s 15th annual Comedy Night is set for Jan. 26 at Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for an evening that includes entertainment by Pittsburgh comedians and a meal provided by Fuggenthaler Catering of Latrobe.

Tickets cost $35 and are available by contacting craig@latroberecreation.org or 724-537-4331. Reservations are available for tables of eight.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me