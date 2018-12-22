Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Not celebrating Christmas? Here are some things to do on Dec. 25

Shirley McMarlin, Mary Pickels and JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
A shrimp dish available at McCormick & Schmick’s on Pittsburgh’s SouthSide Works and Downtown.
A surf and turf dish at The Grand Concourse on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The frozen Cucumber Falls at Ohiopyle State Park offer a stark spot of winter beauty and a great Christmas day hike destination.
A skier enjoys opening day at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion on Dec. 15, 2017. Snow reports from Seven Springs and other Pennsylvania resorts are now available at visitpa.com.Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain ski resorts all will be open on Christmas day. Here, a skier enjoys opening day at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion on Dec. 15, 2017.
Mathias Rushin, an eighth-grader at West Mifflin Area Middle School, spins the wheel to win prizes at the Dave & Busters booth.
Ceara Davis (left), 20, of Harrison City and A.J. Lessard, 19, of Hershey skate together on the Ice Rink at PPG Place, Downtown, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015.
Tim Rush of Uniontown practices dealing blackjack during table game training held on Monday, April 29, 2013 for the new Lady Luck Casino being constructed at Nemacolin Woodlands in Farmington.
Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh open 24-7, including on Christmas day. Here, Ashley Koletta of Mt. Washington and Olivia Kluiter of Greensburg are seen playing roulette in the casino on Nov. 17, 2016.
If Christmas Day 2018 is nothing more than the last Tuesday of the year to you … we’ve rounded up a few fun things that will get you out of the house.

Rivers Casino

777 Casino Drive, Pittsburgh: If your holiday bonus is burning a hole in your pocket, stop by at any time (the casino never closes) to try your luck at the slots, table games, poker room or the newly opened Rivers Sportsbook, where you can bet on your favorite teams and watch them in action.

Details: 412-231-7777 or riverscasino.com

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

4067 National Pike, Farmington: If you are closer to Fayette County and feeling lucky, this casino also is open round-the-clock. Need a little incentive? Sign up at the Fan Club before playing on Christmas Day and earn 12X reward points.

Details: 724-329-7500 or ladylucknemacolin.com

MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place

Third Avenue, Pittsburgh: Maybe Santa will leave you a nice, new pair of ice skates you are itching to test. And maybe at some point during the day, between rounds of eating, visiting with friends and family, eating, watching holiday movies, and eating, you need some fresh air and exercise. Bring the skates — or rent a pair on site — to the Downtown rink encircling a giant Christmas tree, open Dec. 25 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Details: 412-394-3641 or ppgplace.com

Dave & Busters

180 E. Waterfront Drive: By the time the sun sets, some of us are getting a little antsy. Feeling the need to socialize with friends and family outside the homestead, maybe get everyone’s game on? The restaurant and video arcade will be open from 5-11 p.m. on Dec. 25, for those who want to add a little fun and games to the holiday.

Details: 412-462-1500 or daveandbusters.com

Laurel Highlands ski slopes

The Laurel Highlands slopes will be open for holiday skiing, snowboarding and tubing. Hours will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, noon-9:30 p.m. at Hidden Valley Resort and noon-9 p.m. at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort. Even with mild weather leading up to Christmas day, all three locations have been making snow, but it’s still advisable to check conditions before you head out so you know what to expect.

Details: Seven Springs, 866-437-1300 or 7springs.com ; Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain, 814-443-8000 or hiddenvalleyresort.com

Area trails and parks

Nothing clears mental cobwebs like a brisk walk in the cold winter air. Pittsburgh has a variety of options, like water and cityscape vistas along the Riverwalk, sidewalk rambles through distinctive neighborhoods or the rugged, secluded trails of Frick Park, to name a few. Allegheny and Westmoreland counties boast parks and trail systems. Maybe you could test out your snowshoes on the Beam Rocks or Wolf Rocks trails along the Laurel Summit, or spy out a frozen waterfall at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County.

Grand Concourse

100 West Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh’s South Side: Housed in the beautifully preserved Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad Station, the Grand Concourse, an elegant seafood restaurant, is celebrating 40 years in business. With a cathedral stained-glass vaulted ceiling, marble columns and a dramatic staircase, the establishment offers a fine selection of seafood, tender steaks, and poultry. It’s located on the riverfront, overlooking the Downtown skyline. Hours are 1 to 8 p.m.

Details : 412-261-1717 or grandconcourserestaurant.com

The Milky Way

2120 Murray Ave, Squirrel Hill: It is a relaxed vegetarian pizzeria for unique pies, panini and wraps. The kosher restaurant also serves espresso drinks. The Vegetarian Chicken Plate has two vegetarian chicken cutlets with tomato, onions and pickle. The Noodles and Cheese dish is ziti noodles mixed with homemade cheddar sauce, covered in cheese and baked. The restaurant also has several pizza options and veggie burgers. Hours on Christmas are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Details : 412-421-3121

