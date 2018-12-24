Over it: Keep your chicken coops and, yes, the Floss

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Leanne Italie | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Mason Ramsey, left, floss dances as hosts Brad Paisley, center, and Carrie Underwood look on at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Actress Lorraine Toussaint wears a dress with wide sleeves during Fashion Week in New York.
Items ordered through Prime Wardrobe are displayed in New York.
The inside of a cupcake reveals pink icing at Lil Bit of Heaven’ Cupcakes in St. Albans, W.Va.
Chickens roam around a coop in Greenlawn, N.Y.
Updated 7 hours ago

Keep your backyard chicken coops, dear 2018, and your vampire facials, too. And the stiff-arm Floss dance? Stomp it out in the new year.

Among other things we’re over as we slide into 2019: Bell sleeves that need constant policing, the cash-cow otherwise known as subscription box services and Alec Baldwin’s “Saturday Night Live” Donald Trump, because isn’t the real one enough?

Here’s what we’d like to leave behind come Jan. 1. You’re welcome.

Floss no more

The arm-flailing, hip-swaying, rapid-fire dance craze is the new Dab and we owe it to 16-year-old social media dude Russell Horning, aka The Backpack Kid. Horning grew a sizable Instagram following through his dance moves as far back as 2014, and Rihanna reposted a photo of him well before Katy Perry invited him to do his thing with her on “Saturday Night Live” in 2017, launching him to social media superstardom.

Other celebs, moms, dads, athletes and pretty much all of YouTube are flossing their lives away. So are all the little kids in your households, once they outgrow “Baby Shark,” that is.

“Fortnite” added a Floss Battle Royale victory emote. The fisted, stiff-armed dance that involves rotating arms from the front to back over and over again isn’t as easy as it looks for some, so it has sprouted instructional videos. It also won Horning a 2018 Shorty Award.

Aren’t all you Flossers exhausted? Have a seat. Take a load off. Go cheek-to-cheek with someone. Anything but another year of your back-and-forthness.

Gender reveal parties

Firstly, gender is not solely boy or girl. Gender can be fluid. Gender is a spectrum. A child may have a non-binary gender identity, meaning they don’t identify strictly as boy or girl. They may identify as both, neither or another gender entirely.

Secondly, have we not outgrown blue for boys and pink for girls? Thirdly, how about a surprise? How about keeping all of this to yourselves?

Gender reveal events, such as the one recently that sparked a massive fire in Arizona, have grown into an industry, with party supplies on sale and DIY tips all over the place.

Celebrate the birth of a human being instead. Oh wait, that’s what baby showers are for, and birthdays.

Big ol’ sleeves

Runways are full of bell sleeves, and stores, too. But what about the marinara sauce? Nobody needs to police their sleeves quite this much, especially when they’re eating or doing something equally bottom-of-the-sleeve skimming.

Bell sleeves were once oh-so-boho but have popped up on all manner of tops and dresses. How hard do you want to work to stuff those things into a jacket or coat? How big the bells have become. How utterly same-same we all look in our flared sleeves.

Leanne Italie is an Associated Press entertainment writer.

