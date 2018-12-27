Entertainment planner: Dec. 27-Jan. 9
Thursday Dec. 27
The Music of R.E.M. with The Reckoning, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Clayton Holiday Tours, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. Through Jan. 6 (except Jan. 1). 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org
Friday Dec. 28
Paul McCartney Tribute, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. Also Dec. 29. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
New Year’s Eve Celebration, music and other entertainment, The Strand Theater, Zelienople. Through Dec. 30. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
Steve Byrne, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. Through Dec. 31. 412-462-5233 or improv.com/pittsburgh
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com
Saturday Dec. 29
Norman Nardini, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
Sunday Dec. 30
The Abominable Snow Jam , Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute, with Ruby Dear, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Monday Dec. 31
Family New Year’s Eve Party, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion. 866-437-1300 or 7springs.com
First Night Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Cultural District. firstnightpgh.trustarts.org
New Year’s Eve Bash, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Stage AE, Pittsburg. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Twelve-Twenty Four: A Holiday Rock Orchestra, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Yinzmas: A Merry Night of Pittsburgh Rock, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. ticketmaster.com
Tuesday Jan. 1
“Hamilton,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 27. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Thursday Jan. 3
Dancing With the Stars LIVE , Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Friday Jan. 4
The Four Horsemen — The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Saturday Jan. 5
Dan Kuniak, magician/illusionist, The Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King for a Day,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Ring Pittsburgh, handbell concert, Saint Francis Cabrini Parish, Aliquippa. 412-913-5728 or ringpittsburgh.org
Twelfth Night Celebration, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Sunday Jan. 6
“Wild Strawberries,” Ingmar Bergman classic, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. cinema.pfpca.org
Wednesday Jan. 9
Pop-Up Studio: Whiteout, over-18 fabric art workshop with drinks and snacks, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Twisted Trivia, hosted by Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-4331 or latroberecreation.org
“Your Alien,” Citizens Bank Children’s Theater Series, Greensburg Salem High School. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
