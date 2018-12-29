What to do on the first day of 2019? Here are a few suggestions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the holidays fade from sight and the new year dawns, we may tend to be a bit melancholy. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Get out of the house and have some fun on New Year’s Day! (Those decorations can wait a day or two to return to the attic.)

Here are a few suggestions:

Hike in the New Year

The Friends of Keystone State Park will lead a First Day Hike along the park’s Davis and McCune trails, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the park, 1150 Keystone Park Road, Derry Township. The moderate hike for people of all ages will cover roughly 4 miles.

The activity is part of the First Day Hikes program, during which state parks in all 50 states offer free, guided hikes. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature, according to stateparks.org .

Last year nearly 55,000 people collectively hiked more than 133,000 miles throughout the country on the guided hikes, the website says.

Participants at Keystone are advised to dress for the weather and bring snacks and drinks, if desired. Pets are not allowed.

Meet in the McCune Trailhead parking lot, across the lake from the beach parking lot. Registration is requested at friendsofksp@mail.com.

Details: Keystone State Park on Facebook

Stay in your lane

If your New Year’s Eve celebration runs into the wee hours, you can keep the party going on New Year’s Day at Ligonier Lanes, 209 W. Main St.

They’ll be open for bowling (and breakfast in the attached Wicked Googly restaurant/bar) at 7 a.m.

If you sleep in on Jan. 1, don’t worry — you can head over to roll a few strikes (or gutter balls, depending on the shape you’re in) whenever you roll out of bed, as the place doesn’t close down until 2 a.m. Food is served until 10 p.m.

Details: 724-238-2123 or thewickedgoogly.com

Take to the slopes

Even though there hasn’t been a major snowfall yet, the Laurel Highlands slopes will be open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing on New Year’s Day. Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain ski resorts have been making snow as fast and furious as possible, but it’s still advisable to check conditions before you head out, so you know what to expect.

Details: Seven Springs, 866-437-1300 or 7springs.com ; Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain, 814-443-8000 or hiddenvalleyresort.com

Light up your life

New Year’s Day is the last chance to visit the twinkling holiday wonderland that is Overly’s Country Christmas. Hours for the final day of the season will be 5:30-9 p.m., weather permitting, at the old-fashioned walk-around Christmas village at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 116 Blue Ribbon Lane, Mt. Pleasant Township.

Stroll among the light displays, including a towering 21-foot, 1,100-pound snowman; check out the model train museum; take a horse-drawn sleigh or wagon ride; and say hello to Henny Hemlock, the talking Christmas Tree. There’s also a general store for shopping and an array of edible treats to snack on or take home.

Details: 724-423-1400 or overlys.com

Get messy

The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Side is hosting MessFest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 1. Join the museum’s Mess-ologists for the slimiest, yuckiest, and gooiest activities. Free with general admission, guests can experiment with Oobleck and finger painting, enjoy a pudding “Pi” eating contest and engineer an egg to withstand a fall.

Plus, experience high-energy, grossly entertaining programs in the BodyStage, where you can take a journey through the human body with stops at the intestines, taste buds, and brain in a fun science lab atmosphere.

Warning: You will get messy, so don’t dress up.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org

A chance to win

Ring in the New Year with the possible sound of a jackpot as Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Side is open on Tuesday. Play one of 2,900 slot machines, 100-plus table games, or at the 30-table poker room. You can also dine at one of eight restaurants and bars. The casino recently added sports betting with the SportsBook where there are over 10 televisions to bet and cheer on your favorite sports team. There are people there to help you learn how to place a bet.

Details : riverscasino.com

Ice time

There are several options for ice skating on New Year’s Day. The Schenley ice rink, located at 10341 Overlook Drive is open from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. with South Park ice rink at 30 Corrigan Road in Bethel Park has hours of noon to 5 p.m. or the Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place, Downtown which is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Details : pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink or alleghenycounty.us or ppgplace.com

Family fun

Zone 28 in Harmarville will be open on Jan. 1 for those looking to enjoy everything from arcade games to laser tag to bowling and a sports bar. Located at 2525 Freeport Road, the business is open 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesdays, according to its website.

Details: 412-828-1100 or zone28.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.