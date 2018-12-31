'Amazing Kreskin' offers 2019 predictions on the wall, dating and drugs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looks like President Trump will be building that wall in 2019 — at least that’s what “The Amazing Kreskin,” a world-renowned mentalist, is predicting.

The 2,000 mile U.S.-Mexico border wall the president wants $1.6 billion to erect along the southern border to keep illegal immigrants from entering is not just talk. “He will build it,” Kreskin told the Tribune-Review. “I think there will be some complications. I don’t want to get into the politics of it all.”

He’s shared his insights into what’s to come in the future before. His predictions have included Trump’s election 11 months before it happened, wars and shootings in the United States. He predicted the Denver Broncos would win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers.

Kreskin says he has flown 3.5 million miles around the world to perform because he feels a connection when he is physically in a room with people.

“I am proud of my success,” he says. “It’s about giving back. I have helped crime victims who have been traumatized … to remember details such as a license plate number or something else important to solving a case.”

“All my life this has been a part of me,” he says. “I have the gift of intuition. I reflect.”

Here are a few insights from Kreskin concerning 2019.

Dating woes

He says within the next year we will see teenagers and college students dating less because they have been hearing endless information of people accusing other people of harassment some 20 and 30 years ago via the #MeToo movement.

“I always believe you are innocent until proven guilty,” Kreskin says. “Students will be having dates in places where there are lots of people and not in a quiet space where they might be afraid of touching someone. I am not an alarmist. I have great concern about young people.”

A drug problem

As for the big picture of drugs in society, including marijuana being legalized more and more, that leads to people entering drug treatment centers. The success rate will not be that high because when these individuals come out after treatment, they go back to the places and the people who were bad influences on them in the first place, Kreskin says.

“They need to move to a new area and meet new people,” he says. “It’s a serious challenge in our culture today.”

Abandonment

We will see more animals being left on highways. When people adopt pets they don’t always do the research on what it takes to care for an animal, Kreskin says.

“The cost of taking care of an animal is skyrocketing.”

No prediction on this one

Kreskin, whose spends only five days a month at his New Jersey home because he’s traveling, says he will be portrayed in an upcoming major motion picture, but didn’t want to predict who might play him in the film.

“I’ll leave that up to someone else,” he says. “But it will capture my early years of how I started to show this ability at a young age.”

Details: amazingkreskin.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.