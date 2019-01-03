Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Jan. 3-16

Shirley McMarlin
Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Thursday Jan. 3

Dancing With the Stars LIVE , Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Friday Jan. 4

The Four Horsemen — The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Saturday Jan. 5

Dan Kuniak, magician/illusionist, The Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King for a Day,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Ring Pittsburgh, handbell concert, Saint Francis Cabrini Parish, Aliquippa. 412-913-5728 or ringpittsburgh.org

Sunday Jan. 6

“Wild Strawberries,” Ingmar Bergman classic, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. cinema.pfpca.org

William Fitzsimmons, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Tuesday Jan. 8

Alton Merrill, Backstage Bar at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Kevin Hearne, book talk by author of “The Iron Druid Chronicles” and “Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi,” Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

Wednesday Jan. 9

“Your Alien,” Citizens Bank Children’s Theater Series, Greensburg Salem High School. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Friday Jan. 11

“Adam Green’s Aladdin,” solo acoustic performance and film screening, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

One Act Festival, presented by Actors and Artists of Fayette County, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through Jan. 13. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

Michael Christopher, Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh. 412-231-7777 or riverscasino.com

PAW Patrol Live, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 13. 833-215-5121 or arenapittsburgh.org

Pittsburgh Travel Showcase, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 13. pittsburghtravelshowcase.com

Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 13. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Saturday Jan. 12

Derek Woods Band, The Wicked Googly, Ligonier. 724-238-2123 or thewickedgoogly.com

“Fraktur & Fun,” art class for ages 7-10, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Local Band Showcase, The Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net

Six Speed Kill/Everyone Hates Everything, Mr. Toad’s, Greensburg. Mr. Toad’s on Facebook

Sunday Jan. 13

“Quilting in the Modern Era,” artist talk with quilters Stefani Danes and Shawn Quinlin, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Monday Jan. 14

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, with special fixed-price meals at various Pittsburgh eateries. Through Jan. 20. pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

Wednesday Jan. 16

Cirque du Soleil “Corteo,” PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 20. 833-215-5121 or arenapittsburgh.org

The Wood Brothers, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

