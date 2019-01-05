Steel City Comedy Tour headed for Donegal center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steel City Comedy Tour will arrive Jan. 19 at the Donegal Event Center.

Sponsored by the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company of Stahlstown, the show will begin at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at 113 Community Center Lane, Jones Mills.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $45 per couple and include dinner, beverages, a 50/50 drawing and other games of chance.

Comedian Chuck Krieger is set to headline the evening of laughs. Starting his stand-up career with an open mic routine at Pittsburgh’s Funnybone, he has since enjoyed top billing in shows across the tri-state area.

In November, he co-headlined a Black Friday comedy show at Club Cafe in Pittsburgh.

Those attending must be at least 21. For tickets and information, call 724-989-0262.

