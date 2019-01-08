Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh Glass Center holds early Valentine's Day crafting event

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 1:18 p.m.
Making Valentine’s flowers at Pittsburgh Glass Center.
pittsburghglasscenter.org
Making Valentine’s flowers at Pittsburgh Glass Center.

Updated 10 hours ago

Pittsburgh Glass Center will offer a Make It Now Valentines event from 4-9 p.m Feb. 8 at the facility at 5472 Penn Ave.

The hands-on activity is open to couples, friends and families, according to a release.

No experience is necessary for the 15-minute walk-in workshop. Those attending can make their own glass flower, heart pendant or personalized fused valentine.

Cost is $40 per flower or $30 for heart pendants or fused valentines. Experienced glass artists work one-on-one with participants to offer guidance and tips, the release adds.

Flower crafters will manipulate and sculpt molten glass from the 2,200-degree furnace, add color and shape a glass flower approximately 8 inches long.

Pendant makers will melt rods of colorful glass at the torch and sculpt the melting glass into a heart-shaped pendant that will be ready to wear after cooling.

Those making a fused valentine will start with a 4-by-4-inch flat, blank square of glass and then layer various shapes and colors of glass to create their own design. Personalized messages can be painted onto the valentines, the release adds.

Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

