5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 18-21

With the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebrated Monday, this Pittsburgh weekend offers three days of things to do with various events honoring King.

You might want to schedule your plans around the ominous forecast of an upcoming snow storm before you head out the door.

Road trip

The Pittsburgh RV Show has been around since 1969 promoting road trips. Find the perfect RV for you starting Saturday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. There are nine acres of the latest models to compare and choose from, plus every RV-related product you might want or need to enhance your trip — from towing apparatus to boats. You'll even find campgrounds and resorts to get you started. Need help figuring it all out? Industry representatives are on site to help you find the best RV for you, and everything you'll need.

Details: pittsburghrvshow.com

We have a couple of space left! Vendors, artists, craftsmen, suppliers and agents representing products and services pertaining to the RV, Travel & Camping Lifestyle are welcomed to participate! https://t.co/7Zh9zgrgtV — Where The Shows Are!!! (@shows_are) January 16, 2019

In the air

"Corteo," the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil's arena production is now touring in North America. The show will be at the PPG Paints Arena, Uptown through Sunday.

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then, the show has been a great success and has amazed 8 million people in 19 countries on four continents.

Corteo is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. The cast of Corteo includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

. @Cirque allowed access to the Trib as it made its final preparations ahead of its performance of "Corteo" at PPG Paints Arena. https://t.co/MICWTLlGRT — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) January 17, 2019

With honors

There is no shortage of ways to mark the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The August Wilson Center, Downtown, will host "Poetry Unplugged, an MLK Celebration" on Friday. Doors Open Pittsburgh Presents: Ride With the King: Black History Tour throughout the city on Saturday while The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Downtown, features a free showing of "Selma." The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side has special King-themed activities all day Monday with nearby Mattress Factory hosting its annual King celebration that same day. The Carnegie Science Center on the North Side is teaming with Duquesne Light to offer free showings of "Tiny Giants," an adventurous educational film about the astonishing lives of the smallest animals on Monday.

The Byham Theater welcomes the Heritage Gospel Choir as it performs "Let Freedom Sing," a concert celebration of the King holiday.

Details: http://downtownpittsburgh.com/2019/01/14/dr-martin-lther-king-jr-celebrations/

(GSN) The spiritual history of Pittsburgh's black community will be on display Jan. 19, when nonprofit Doors Open and local African Methodist Episcopal church officials partner to host a " Ride with the King " black history tour the Saturday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. pic.twitter.com/1udVNO9XZu — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) January 9, 2019

Dine out

Discover or re-discover your favorite new Pittsburgh restaurant as Pittsburgh Restaurant Week celebrates "New Dishes for the New Year" through Sunday. Locations offer special menu items and deals.

Details: pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

Here's what you need to know about Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. https://t.co/SZH1lyxAnC — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) January 10, 2019

Eclipsed

Carnegie Science Center on the North Side will host an extra stellar edition of SkyWatch on Sunday to mark the evening's total lunar eclipse. The event is sold out. From 9 to 11 p.m., visitors can take a virtual tour of the night sky in Buhl Planetarium and check out a virtual lunar eclipse, all the while learning about this amazing celestial event from our astronomy experts. There will be an array of activities such as the mobile planetarium, activity tables and telescopes. There will be a lunar eclipse livestream where guests can check out an ongoing indoor projection of the total lunar eclipse, streamed from various locations in the U.S.

You won't see another total lunar eclipse in eastern North America until 2022. Chat with astronomy experts about the moon, get an up-close view of the glowing planet with research-grade telescopes, and be inspired by the sky's dazzling wonders.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org