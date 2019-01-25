5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 25-27

From baseball to art galleries to brides, there's plenty of things to get yourself into this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Baseball in January

Get ready for spring training and the start of baseball season by attending PiratesFest on Jan. 26 at PNC Park on the North Side. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. There will be autograph sessions in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge with proceeds from those ticket sales benefiting the Pittsburgh-area first responders. This initiative is part of the baseball organization's decision to recognize the men and women who responded to the Tree of Life Congregation tragedy in October. The Pirates and Pirates Charities previously donated $50,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, the city of Pittsburgh's Public Safety Support Trust Fund and the Greater Pittsburgh Police Federal Credit Union.

Donations from autograph sessions will be made to the City of Pittsburgh's Fraternal Order of Police Injured Officers Fund and the local Public Safety Support Trust Fund.

Details: pirates.com

Walk the crawl

The Winter Gallery Crawl "Crawl After Dark" throughout the cultural district is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25.

This year marks the 15th time the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is presenting four crawls annually. These events bring one-of-kind visual arts experiences , engaging activities and performances created by community partnerships with cultural district neighbors and organizations throughout the city.

Details: trustarts.org

Wedding bells

Cavanaugh's Bride Show is from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown. It is Pittsburgh's largest and only two-day bridal show. There will be hourly fashion shows featuring the newest trends and styles as well as dozens of wedding professionals available to help plan your big day.

Details: brideshow.com

In a fury

A cello rock powerhouse featuring three cellists and a drummer, Cello Fury's original music combines the symphonic sounds of the cello with driving rock beats. The band's cinematic, progressive rock sound appeals to a diverse audience throughout the U. S. and abroad and will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall in Carnegie. Cello Fury's multi-faceted approach to performing, which combines high-energy live shows, music education, workshops and tours, has allowed the band to perform over 100 concerts yearly in venues ranging from classical music halls and rock clubs to schools and music festivals.

Details: cellofury.com

Cool off

Market Square will be home to Dollar Energy Fund's Cool Down for Warmth event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. In the dead of winter, a house is constructed using ice blocks. The goal of the program is to build awareness for the many families who will go without heat during the winter months, while attempting to raise money for utility assistance grants. During the event there will be a Bowls for Warmth Soup Tasting where local restaurants will participate in a soup challenge, serving cups of soup to the lunchtime crowd.

Details: dollarenergy.org

