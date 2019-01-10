Entertainment planner: Jan. 10-23

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friday Jan. 11

Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

One Act Festival, presented by Actors and Artists of Fayette County, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through Jan. 13. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

PAW Patrol Live, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 13. 833-215-5121 or arenapittsburgh.org

Pittsburgh Boat Show, Monroeville Convention and Events Center. Also Jan. 12-13, 18-20. 412-373-7300 or monroevilleconventioncenter.com

Pittsburgh Travel Showcase, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 13. pittsburghtravelshowcase.com

Slim Forsythe and the Reasonable Doubts, Nied’s Hotel, Lawrenceville. 412- 781-9853 or niedshotel.com

Saturday Jan. 12

Clayton Tour: Life in the Gilded Age, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

High Ryder Country, Cedarbrook Golf Course, Rostraver. 724-929-8300 or cedarbrookgolfcourse.com

“Stitches,” fiber arts exhibition, You Are Here Gallery, Jeannette. Through Feb. 23. yah406clay.org

Tri-County Trout Club Sport Show/Flea Market, Arnold No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department Training and Social Center, Arnold. 412-298-0964

Vanessa Collier, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

Monday Jan. 14

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, with special fixed-price meals at various Pittsburgh eateries. Through Jan. 20. pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

Tuesday Jan. 15

“We Shall Overcome,” a music/spoken word celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wednesday Jan. 16

Cirque du Soleil “Corteo,” PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 20. 833-215-5121 or arenapittsburgh.org

Thursday Jan. 17

Lunch a l’Art, with portrait artist Lisa Bane, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, Ligonier Township. 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org

Rufus Wainwright, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Friday Jan. 18

Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Also Jan. 19. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Moon Shot,” production by Theater Unspeakable recreates the Apollo 11 moon landing, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Jan. 19. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Saturday Jan. 19

Crash Test Dummies, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Donna the Buffalo, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net

Jay Gates as Rod Stewart, The Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Paul Luc, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

“A Toast to Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe,” featuring Andy DiMino and Susan Griffiths, The Strand Theater, Zelienople. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org

“Where Did We Sit on the Bus?”, City Theatre Company production, Hamburg Studio Theatre, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 24. 412-431-2489 or cithytheatrecompany.org

Sunday Jan. 20

Keller Williams’ Pettygrass, featuring The Hillbenders, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wild’n Da Burgh Comedy Show, featuring MTV’s Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Darren “Big Baby” Brand, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Tuesday Jan. 22

Craft Beer School: Sweet and Sour, Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wednesday Jan. 23

Gregory Alan Isakov with Danny Black, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.