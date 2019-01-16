Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Somerset's Fire & Ice Festival warms up winter with food, fireworks, fun

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
An ice carving takes shape at an earlier Somerset Fire & Ice Festival. This year’s event is scheduled Jan. 18-20.
Submitted.
An ice carving takes shape at an earlier Somerset Fire & Ice Festival. This year’s event is scheduled Jan. 18-20.
Kids play hockey on an ice rink at a previous Somerset Fire & Ice Festival. This year’s event is set for Jan. 18-20.
Submitted.
Kids play hockey on an ice rink at a previous Somerset Fire & Ice Festival. This year’s event is set for Jan. 18-20.
Somerset’s 24th annual Fire & Ice Festival will celebrate with a winter fireworks show from Little Big Shots on Jan. 18.
Facebook | FireIceFestival
Somerset’s 24th annual Fire & Ice Festival will celebrate with a winter fireworks show from Little Big Shots on Jan. 18.
The Boomers will perform Jan. 18 at the American Legion Post 181 in Somerset as part of the Fire & Ice Festival.
Facebook | FireIceFestival
The Boomers will perform Jan. 18 at the American Legion Post 181 in Somerset as part of the Fire & Ice Festival.

Updated 11 hours ago

With the theme “Board Games,” Somerset Inc.’s 24th annual Fire & Ice Festival is set for Jan. 18-20 throughout the historic borough.

Plans include ice sculptures, fireworks, live ice carving demonstrations, a chili cook-off, train display, film festival, ice skating rink, a 5K walk/run, a beer, wine and spirits tent and more.

“It’s a big festival. You could come and you could spend the weekend,” says Regina Coughenour, Somerset, Inc. executive director.

The annual fundraiser helps support Somerset Inc. in operating its Main Street program , Coughenour says, from public art to downtown renovation projects.

“It’s very important to us,” she says.

Hot and cold fun

The “Board Games” theme will be reflected in the 42 ice sculptures planned, including an interactive version of the classic “Operation,” Coughenour says.

“Candyland, Monopoly, all of the sculptures will be themed in that way,” she says.

Visitors can see the Laurel Highlands Model Railroad Club train display, enjoy carriage rides, a synthetic rink for ice skating, a trivia tournament, pancake breakfast, soup sale, silent auction and fireworks (6:30 p.m. Friday).

“Every year we have a window decorating contest for our businesses. I’m hoping when people step into downtown or uptown, the Somerset Fire & Ice Festival will feel like a game board,” she says.

Whether 6 degrees or 60, the festival will go on.

“We have lots of ‘weatherproof’ events,” Coughenour says.

Various stores are sponsoring games, and the Mary S. Biesecker Library will offer a film festival with a board game theme.

An indoor marketplace will host 35 artisan vendors, selling maple syrup products, candles, pottery, wooden carvings, home decor and more, Coughenour says.

And if it’s chilly, bonfires will help throw some heat.

A Monopoly top hat pin, sold for $6 at various locations, allows visitors free entry to entertainment events, the chili and soup cook-off (3-5 p.m., Saturday, American Legion, 162 W. Main St.), discounted ice rink entry and deals at local businesses.

“The beer, wine and spirits tent will have four local alcohol vendors. … You can get a caramel moonshine hot chocolate and watch some ice sculpting,” Coughenour says.

Walk, run and dance

The Boomers will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at the American Legion, while Diamond Star Halo will provide entertainment 8-11 p.m. Saturday at the Somerset Fraternal Order of Eagles, 110 S. Edgewood Ave.

The 5K Walk/Run (10 a.m. Saturday) is a popular annual event. “People come from across the state for that,” she says.

Registration is $30 and race day walk-up registrations will be accepted.

Details: somersetinc.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me