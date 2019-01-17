Entertainment planner: Jan. 17-30
Thursday Jan. 17
Aries Spears , Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. Through Jan. 20. 412-462-5233 or improv.com/pittsburgh
Cirque du Soleil “Corteo,” PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 20. 833-215-5121 or arenapittsburgh.org
Rufus Wainwright, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Solo exhibitions by Lauren Semivan and Trisha Holt, Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 19. 412-431-1810 or Facebook
Friday Jan. 18
“Hamiltunes! An American Sing Along for Adults,” Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Moonspeaker, “Gravity” album release show, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Saturday Jan. 19
Bill Toms and Hard Rain, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
The Bricks, Laurel Mountain Ski Resort, Ligonier Township. 888-547-3388 or laurelmountainski.com
Dave Crisci, Lounge at LeMont, Pittsburgh. 412-431-3100 or lemontpittsburgh.com
Ride With the King: Black History Tour, features three prominent African-American churches, August Wilson Center and Dollar Bank Heritage Center, Pittsburgh. 412-471-1633 or phlf.org
“The Snow Queen and the Goblin,” Kidworks production, The Theatre Factory, Trafford. Also Jan. 20, 26-27. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org
Sunday Jan. 20
Keller Williams’ Pettygrass, featuring The Hillbenders, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wild’n Da Burgh Comedy Show, featuring MTV’s Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Darren “Big Baby” Brand, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Monday Jan. 21
Let Freedom Ring Concert , celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, all-ages activities, cookie table and DJ, Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh. 412-231-3169 or mattress.org
Wednesday Jan. 23
Karaoke Night, The Waterworks, South Greensburg. 724-216-5408 or waterworksgbg.com
Thursday Jan. 24
The Bad Plus, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Phil Vassar, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Friday Jan. 25
Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
George Lopez, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Rodney Carrington, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Saturday Jan. 26
15th Annual Comedy Night, hosted by Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, Huber Hall, Latrobe. 724-537-4331 or latroberecreation.org
“As I See It,” member exhibition, Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through March 1. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
Brothers Osborne, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 412-229-5483 or stagepittsburgh.com
Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johhny Cash Tribute, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Jessica Lang Dance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Snowdonia, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Tuesday Jan. 29
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 3. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
