Entertainment planner: Jan. 17-30

Shirley McMarlin
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
Thursday Jan. 17

Aries Spears , Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. Through Jan. 20. 412-462-5233 or improv.com/pittsburgh

Cirque du Soleil “Corteo,” PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 20. 833-215-5121 or arenapittsburgh.org

Rufus Wainwright, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Solo exhibitions by Lauren Semivan and Trisha Holt, Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh. Through Jan. 19. 412-431-1810 or Facebook

Friday Jan. 18

“Hamiltunes! An American Sing Along for Adults,” Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Moonspeaker, “Gravity” album release show, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Saturday Jan. 19

Bill Toms and Hard Rain, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

The Bricks, Laurel Mountain Ski Resort, Ligonier Township. 888-547-3388 or laurelmountainski.com

Dave Crisci, Lounge at LeMont, Pittsburgh. 412-431-3100 or lemontpittsburgh.com

Ride With the King: Black History Tour, features three prominent African-American churches, August Wilson Center and Dollar Bank Heritage Center, Pittsburgh. 412-471-1633 or phlf.org

“The Snow Queen and the Goblin,” Kidworks production, The Theatre Factory, Trafford. Also Jan. 20, 26-27. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org

Sunday Jan. 20

Keller Williams’ Pettygrass, featuring The Hillbenders, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wild’n Da Burgh Comedy Show, featuring MTV’s Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Darren “Big Baby” Brand, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Monday Jan. 21

Let Freedom Ring Concert , celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, all-ages activities, cookie table and DJ, Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh. 412-231-3169 or mattress.org

Wednesday Jan. 23

Karaoke Night, The Waterworks, South Greensburg. 724-216-5408 or waterworksgbg.com

Thursday Jan. 24

The Bad Plus, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Phil Vassar, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Friday Jan. 25

Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

George Lopez, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Rodney Carrington, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Saturday Jan. 26

15th Annual Comedy Night, hosted by Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, Huber Hall, Latrobe. 724-537-4331 or latroberecreation.org

“As I See It,” member exhibition, Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through March 1. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Brothers Osborne, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 412-229-5483 or stagepittsburgh.com

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johhny Cash Tribute, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Jessica Lang Dance, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Snowdonia, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Tuesday Jan. 29

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 3. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

