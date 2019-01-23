Ligonier hosts 28th Ice Fest, with new 'after dark' activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: Free, fees for food and some activities; After Dark, $19.99

Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is readying for the borough’s 28th annual Ice Fest, with activities planned throughout the day Jan. 26 and 27, and a new “After Dark” event Jan. 26 to offer dining and entertainment at day’s end.

Many of the borough’s restaurants, bars and other businesses will offer dinner or drink specials and activities for that special event from 4-10 p.m.

A $19.99 ticket will enable holders to enjoy shuttle rides and numerous discounts, chamber staff say. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the chamber office, 120 E. Main St., and will be available for sale Saturday during the festival.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, visitors can check out the blocks of ice carvers have turned into enchanting shapes.

“The ice sculptures are up and ready to be viewed at 10 a.m.,” says Ruthie Stewart, chamber social media and marketing coordinator.

They are illuminated after dark, she adds, extending visitors’ chances to enjoy the sights.

Weather permitting, they can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides (a paid activity), and purchase treats from Herold’s Original KettleKorn.

“Merchants will be open. Warm up in our local coffeehouse and cafes, and visit our stores for winter sales,” Stewart says.

Free concerts will be held inside Town Hall each day, with Big Fat Jazz performing from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Candle in the Wind scheduled for 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

A speed ice-carving demonstration will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, with Ernie DiMartino of DiMartino Ice Co. in Jeannette and his team of professional sculptors.

After Dark

With an eye toward showing visitors the town’s eateries and entertainment options, the festival this year offers an “After Dark” activity from 4-10 p.m. Saturday.

“Once it gets dark, people are not sure what else to do,” Cari Frei, board member and event co-founder, says. “By offering a bus to different eateries and pubs, no one needs to leave early.”

With the “ After Dark” ticket, one can participate in all of the listed events at each establishment, with shuttle transportation included on the “Sparkle Bus.”

Event theme is “Sparkle Like It’s 1999,” and visitors are invited to “wear their sparkle,” for a glittery nod to the 1990s.

Participating businesses include:

• Ransome’s Pub & Grill, dinner and drink specials, DJ

• Forks Inn, dinner and drink specials, free dessert

• The Wicked Googly, dinner and drink specials, free bowling shoe rental

• Ramada Inn, dinner and drink specials, acoustic music

• Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, dinner and drink specials, beer pong

• The Road Toad, drink specials, $5 off entree (reservations suggested)

• Ligonier VFW, drink specials, DJ

• The Eastwood Inn, $15 wine and cheese sampling in the lounge (reservations suggested)

• The Kitchen On Main, dinner specials, wine tasting with La Vineta Winery (reservations suggested)

• The Grey Goose, dinner specials (reservations suggested)

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.