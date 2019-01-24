'Crawl After Dark' offers one-of-a-kind visual arts experiences

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Crawl After Dark,” the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Winter Gallery Crawl throughout the cultural district is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25.

This year marks the 15th time the trust is presenting four annual crawls.

These free events offer one-of-kind visual arts experiences, engaging activities and performances created by community partnerships with cultural district neighbors and organizations throughout the city.

“The Gallery Crawls have always represented a sharing of community through artistic cultural exchange and immersive events,” says Terri Bell, vice-president of strategic partnerships and community engagement, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “We are thrilled to invite everyone to join us on to continue growing this tradition in the spirit of the arts.”

According to the trust, highlights include:

Wood Street Galleries: The work of Refik Anadol, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, who lives in Los Angeles where he is a lecturer and visiting researcher at UCLA, explores the space among digital and physical entities by creating a hybrid relationship between architecture and media arts with machine intelligence in the “Infinity Room.”

937 Gallery: The multi-artist exhibition“Ten Futures” imagines worlds perched between the science fiction genre and the futures unfolding around us in real time through drawings, photographs, video, sculptures, garments, short stories and a video game.

SPACE: The exhibition “DanceFilm” is a survey of contemporary dance for screen work by international artists and a tribute to a few pioneers. Themes include visibility within borders, social justice, the aging body, love, the body in space and the creative impulse.

707 Penn Gallery: “ Support Group” is an exhibition of new work from artist and cultural producer Casey Droege, who interviewed a group of women artists in their 70s and 80s as a basis for exploring the ideas of support and sustenance.

Trust Arts Education Center: Students from high schools throughout Allegheny County will perform excerpts from their upcoming high school musical productions from 6 to 8 p.m.

Glow Gallery : The gallery features innovative black light art pieces, a glowing graffiti wall where participants can add their own tags and a star orb chandelier.

Radiant Hall Studio Artists : Based in Lawrenceville since 2012, the nonprofit provides affordable studio space to 70 local artists in Homewood, Lawrenceville and the North Side. Check out a special exhibition of their work.

Pittsburgh CAPA : New 2-D and 3-D work by visual arts students in grades 6-12.

August Wilson Center : “Familiar Boundaries With Infinite Possibilities,” a group exhibition of contemporary works will feature regional, national and international artists working from themes that question society’s obsession with tradition, policing, consumption and indulgence. It will be on display through March 24.

Crawl After Dark : A Silent Disco at SPACE lets you choose who to jam to with a flick of a switch. The blue, red or green light on each headset shows which DJ other party-goers are listening to.

The quarterly crawls have brought in nearly 30,000 annual visitors to be part of the immersive artistic open house for Pittsburgh’s cultural district, the trust says. The crawl also promotes inclusion and diversity through collaborative partnerships.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.