OCA Pittsburgh celebrates Lunar New Year with performances, banquet, parade

The fourth annual Pittsburgh Lunar New Year celebration will kick off on Feb. 2 with a 2:30-4:30 p.m. event featuring cultural performances and martial arts at the Senator John Heinz History Center , 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh.

This special celebration is included with regular museum admission.

Featured performances will include Chinese lion dance, pipa (Chinese lute), Chinese fan and ribbon dancing and martial arts.

At 5 p.m., visitors can attend the annual Lunar New Year banquet sponsored by the Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA). The banquet features a traditional multi-course Mandarin-style feast. Tickets are available at ocapgh.org

The annual celebration recognizes and celebrates the contributions the Pan-Asian community makes to the cultural fabric and diverse strength of Pittsburgh, organizers say.

This year begins the Year of the Golden Pig, the last of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

“Greeting the Lunar New Year with celebration brings good luck,” says Marian Lien, Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition executive director. “We are excited to be at the Heinz History Center and hope more people will come by and enjoy all the wonderful performances.”

Lunar New Year takes place over two weeks, culminating on Feb. 17 with the annual Lunar New Year parade in Squirrel Hill. Beginning at 11 a.m., more than 200 dancers and drummers, plus many cultural organizations and local dignitaries, will participate in the Murray Avenue event.

Details: 844-622-7441 or ocapghpa.org

