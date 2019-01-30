Carnegie Science Center offers big screen Oscars' watch party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Enjoy Hollywood’s biggest night of the year as you rate the gowns, discuss the red carpet interviews and cheer or jeer the winners of the 91st Academy Awards, all on the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh.

There will be glitz, glam and refreshments from 7 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 24 as the on-screen drama unfolds.

Pittsburgh drag queens Alora Chateaux and Friends will host the “Rangos Red Carpet Watch Party,” which will include photo ops, celebrity fashion commentary and trivia.

Formal and casual dress are welcome.

Tickets are $25 and include the live screening, medium popcorn and soda, one drink ticket and access to cash bars. Those under 21 can redeem the drink ticket for a bag of candy.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.