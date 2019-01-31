Students can earn cash awards from Ligonier Valley Writers poetry contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Young writers in grades 4-12, including home-schoolers, are invited to submit poems to the Ligonier Valley Writers’ 28th annual student poetry contest.

Cash prizes of up to $20 will be awarded at all grade levels in different forms of poetry, from haiku to free verse to rhymed forms.

Submission deadline is March 11.

Winners will be recognized during an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. April 27 at Barnes & Noble, 5155 Route 30, Hempfield.

A total of 30 cash awards will be handed out, including first, second and third prizes in each of nine categories, plus McGough Awards for three poems deemed to be the best in each age group.

Students will have the opportunity to read their winning poems aloud. They also will receive a booklet of all the winning poems.

The writers group will receive a percentage of proceeds from a book fair that will take place during the awards ceremony.

For more information, contest rules and entry forms, call 724-593-7294, email jgallagher@lhtot.com or visit lvwonline.org .

