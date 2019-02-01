Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 1-3

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 9:51 a.m.
Olivia Iachini, 5 of Penn Hills approaches Chloe Madison, 17 of Cranberry (left) and Kate McLaughlin, 18 of Cranberry dressed up as princesses representing the Magee Princess Pavilion at a previous Kidapalooza, an indoor Family Festival at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. This year's event is Feb. 2.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kevin Jeffries shows Richard Buchanan one of the many guns in his exhibit at a prior gun show at the Monroeville Convention Center. This year's show is Feb. 2-3.
Alisa Jacobson | For The Times Express
The Mattress Factory on Pittsburgh’s North Side is teaming with War Streets Brewery to present Imbibe Northside, an event featuring unlimited tastings of local libations on Feb. 2.
THE MATTRESS FACTORY
Brody Dolyniuk (front) and his band will play 'Music of Queen' with the Pittsburgh Symphony on Feb. 2 at Heinz Hall, Downtown
Pittsburgh Symphony
The Simply Red fashion show is Feb. 2 at Gaetano’s Banquet Center & Restaurant on Banksville Road in Pittsburgh. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
MACY'S
Now that we've made it through the bitterly cold temperatures of this past week, it's time to get out this weekend.

From Kidapalooza to Queen, and from the Gun Show to the merging of beer and art — there's plenty to keep you entertained.


Kid's day

The annual Giant Eagle Kidapalooza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown. There will be rides, games, inflatables, a sports zone, mascots and princesses. There will also be healthy snacking and sampling, slime compounding and a fit activity station. Performances will be held on the main stage with Al Mazing and Pittsburgh Musical Theater. Kids can hop aboard the Hampton car jump or dizzy ride or descend the Polar Bear slide.

Details: starpittsburgh.radio.com

Take a shot

The Pittsburgh Gun Show — aka the Showmasters Gun Show — will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Monroeville Convention Center. There will be more than 650 tables of exhibitors of handguns, shotguns, rifles, and ammunition as well as safes, knives and samurai swords. Attendees can purchase, trade and sell guns. Guests are requested to not bring loaded guns into the building.

Details: showmastersgunshows.com

Imbibe Northside

The Mattress Factory and War Streets Brewery team up for Imbibe Northside from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2. There will be unlimited tastings — that's unlimited tastings! — from some of Pittsburgh's best breweries, wineries and distilleries. The Alex Talbot Duo will keep the party hopping with an eclectic mix of genres, popular favorites and original songs. The North Side museum's galleries — featuring installations from the "Artists in Residence" exhibition and works by James Turrell, Yayoi Kusama and Greer Lankton will be open. Fare from Burgh Bites and Bado's Wood Fired Pizza will be available for purchase.

Details: showclix.com

Music of Queen

Experience the "Music of Queen" performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra — joined by a full rock band and vocalist Brody Dolyniuk. The band's epic masterpieces, including "We Will Rock You" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," can be heard at Heinz Hall beginning at 8 p.m. Feb. 2.

Details: pittsburghsymphony.org

Walk the runway

The Simply Red fashion show, featuring couture gowns and lingerie will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Gaetano's Banquet Center & Restaurant on Banksville Road in Pittsburgh. Hosted by Sottile Fashions, the event features designs by Sasha Yurly Designs, Sofia Mozley Designs, Sottile Fashions, and Hollywood Glam. The evening will also include lingerie by Love Lust by Sami's — that would be everything from loungewear to sexy lacy corset sets. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

Details: facebook.com/sottilefashions

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

click me