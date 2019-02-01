5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 1-3

Now that we've made it through the bitterly cold temperatures of this past week, it's time to get out this weekend.

From Kidapalooza to Queen, and from the Gun Show to the merging of beer and art — there's plenty to keep you entertained.

Kid's day

The annual Giant Eagle Kidapalooza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown. There will be rides, games, inflatables, a sports zone, mascots and princesses. There will also be healthy snacking and sampling, slime compounding and a fit activity station. Performances will be held on the main stage with Al Mazing and Pittsburgh Musical Theater. Kids can hop aboard the Hampton car jump or dizzy ride or descend the Polar Bear slide.

Take a shot

The Pittsburgh Gun Show — aka the Showmasters Gun Show — will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Monroeville Convention Center. There will be more than 650 tables of exhibitors of handguns, shotguns, rifles, and ammunition as well as safes, knives and samurai swords. Attendees can purchase, trade and sell guns. Guests are requested to not bring loaded guns into the building.

Imbibe Northside

The Mattress Factory and War Streets Brewery team up for Imbibe Northside from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2. There will be unlimited tastings — that's unlimited tastings! — from some of Pittsburgh's best breweries, wineries and distilleries. The Alex Talbot Duo will keep the party hopping with an eclectic mix of genres, popular favorites and original songs. The North Side museum's galleries — featuring installations from the "Artists in Residence" exhibition and works by James Turrell, Yayoi Kusama and Greer Lankton will be open. Fare from Burgh Bites and Bado's Wood Fired Pizza will be available for purchase.

Music of Queen

Experience the "Music of Queen" performed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra — joined by a full rock band and vocalist Brody Dolyniuk. The band's epic masterpieces, including "We Will Rock You" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," can be heard at Heinz Hall beginning at 8 p.m. Feb. 2.

Walk the runway

The Simply Red fashion show, featuring couture gowns and lingerie will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Gaetano's Banquet Center & Restaurant on Banksville Road in Pittsburgh. Hosted by Sottile Fashions, the event features designs by Sasha Yurly Designs, Sofia Mozley Designs, Sottile Fashions, and Hollywood Glam. The evening will also include lingerie by Love Lust by Sami's — that would be everything from loungewear to sexy lacy corset sets. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

