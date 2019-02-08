Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 8-10

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series is Feb. 8-10 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.
World of Wheels will feature 400 classic cars, customs and hot rods on display Feb. 8-10 at the David Lawrence Convention Center.
Julia Erickson in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 2008 production of 'The Great Gatsby.
The Frick Pittsburgh's new app gives visitors a new way to navigate and learn about the museum's grounds and gardens.
The Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo is Feb. 8-10 at Heinz Field on the North Side.
This weekend is packed with monster trucks, hot rods, and the Roaring '20s.

Monster mash

Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series is Feb. 8-10 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. This live event tour is billed as the world's largest and most famous monster truck event where world-class drivers compete in racing and freestyle. It features some of the biggest names and performs in more than 350 live events every year.

Details: monsterjam.com

Do a wheelie

The World of Wheels Custom Car Show happens Feb. 8-10 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. This 58th annual event features hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles. You can meet NASCAR legend Tony Stewart from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 9. World of Wheels welcomes automotive groups of high school and college level students for Student Day, an interactive learning experience at a discounted cost. New participants for this year include automotive design, engineering, manufacturing, marine, motorcycle, small engine, and welding.

Details: autorama.com

That's just Great

Rediscover the revelry and recklessness of the Roaring '20s in Jorden Morris' new production of "The Great Gatsby" with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Orchestra. From Feb. 8-17 at the Benedum Center, Downtown, F. Scott Fitzgerald's drama comes to life through dance, an original Carl Davis score, and cinematic sets. It's the summer of 1922, and romance is rekindling between two of the Long Island elite: married Daisy Buchanan and mysterious Jay Gatsby.

Details: pbt.org

It's surreal

Visit the streets, flea markets, shops, dance halls and after-hours demi-monde of Paris in the exhibit "Street Photography to Surrealism: The Golden Age of Photography in France, 1900-1945," which opens Feb. 9 at The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze. The show features important artists like Eugene Atget, Ilse Bing, Brassai, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and Man Ray, who were foundational in spurring the rise of photography between the two world wars. Admission is free, however, a timed ticketing system is in place and advance registration is recommended.

Details: thefrickpittsburgh.org

House work

The Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo will run from Feb. 8-10 at Heinz Field on the North Side. From exhibits to informative seminars to demonstrations, visitors will discover thousands of stylish and cost-effective ways to design or renovate their home. Guests can get ideas on the latest cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart-home automation, energy-efficient windows, and exterior products. There will be hundreds of local experts on hand to answer questions and offer advice to help save money, time, and stress.

Details: heinzfield.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

