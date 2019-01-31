Mt. Pleasant Library hosts annual Valentine's film, lunch
The Mt. Pleasant Free Public Library will again sponsor its annual Valentine event, “Library, Lunch, Love,” with a Hallmark film at noon on Feb. 8, sponsored by Armstrong.
Guests can enjoy lunch and watch the 2017 movie,”Walking the Dog,” on a day when the library is otherwise closed. Armstrong will provide pizza, pasta and prizes, while volunteers will provide punch and pastries.
Donation is $5, and advance registration is required by calling 724-547-3850 or emailing mountpleasant@WLNonline.org .
In “Walking the Dog,” rival lawyers (actors Jennifer Finnigan and Sam Page) who battle each other in court find their respective dogs falling in love, bringing the attorneys together often enough they begin to realize it may not be the pups alone who are each other’s true Valentine.
The library is located at 120 S. Church St.
