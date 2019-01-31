Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Chinese New Year celebration scheduled at Saint Vincent College

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 2:48 p.m.
The annual Chinese New Year celebration is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Saint Vincent College in Unity. Here, senior exchange student Ruoxi Li performs a dance during the 2015 event.
The annual Chinese New Year celebration is planned for Feb. 5 at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

The event, presented by the college’s James and Margaret Tseng Loe China Studies Center, will celebrate the Chinese Year of the Pig with performances, Chinese food sampling and cultural activities.

Admission is free.

The performances, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center, will feature students from Saint Vincent, the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, Valley School of Ligonier, Mountain View Elementary School, St. Joseph High School, Bishop Guilfoyle High School and Cardinal Maida Academy.

Performances will include:

• “Seaweed Dance” and “Kong Fu,” by Valley School students grades 2-3

• “The Story of Monster Nian,” by Valley School students grades 2-4

• “Headbook of Youth” and “My Chinese Is Not Good,” dances by Valley School students grades 5-7

• “Cute Goose Dance,” by Bishop Guilfoyle and Cardinal Maida students

• “The Nation of Greatness” and “Courtesy,” dances by Saint Vincent Chinese students

• “Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes,” performance by Harper Watson, Mountain View Elementary

• “Clouds Chasing the Moon,” dance by Angelina Bucci, St. Joseph High School

• “Snowing on the River,” “The First Day of the New Year” and “The Red Bean,” poetry recital by Saint Vincent Chinese students

• “Quiet,” song by Saint Vincent sophomore Alyssa Mountan

• “A Love Before Time and Cold,” song by University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg students

• “Produce 101,” “Kong Fu Fan” and “YMCA,” dances by Saint Vincent Chinese students

• “Flowers in Bloom,” song by Chinese teachers

Following the entertainment, attendees will be able to sample traditional Chinese food beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Carey Center Student Lounge. Stations will be set up for Chinese cultural activities, including paper cutting, painting, calligraphy, hacky sack and the game “Five in a Row.”

Event coordinators are Tina Phillips Johnson, associate professor of history and director of Chinese studies, and Doreen Blandino, professor and chair of the Modern and Classical Languages Department.

Details: stvincent.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

